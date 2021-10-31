EASTON — In an explosive hearing that saw many passionate comments from local citizens, more than 100 Mid-Shore residents and activists showed up to protest Lakeside at Trappe at an event held by the Maryland Department of the Environment on Thursday, Oct. 28, ahead of a final decision on a discharge permit for the large-scale development.
The nearly three-hour hearing at the Talbot County Community Center saw dozens of people — from politicians to Trappe residents and environmentalists outside of the state — speak out against the 2,501 housing-unit development proposed in the small town of just 1,000 people, with almost every speaker asking the state agency to deny the discharge permit so developers can’t build and potentially harm the environment.
Not a single person voiced a favorable opinion on the 18-year-old development from developers Rauch Engineering. Multiple Trappe residents spoke out for the first time against the development, saying their lives have already been altered by pollution and if MDE were to approve the discharge permit, their livelihoods could be ruined.
“I came out here because I’m a grandma,” said Anne Hill, a Trappe resident who lives near LaTrappe Creek. “I live in constant fear that one of my grandchildren is going to fall into that creek and get seriously sick,” she said. “Please be a gatekeeper. I’m just a grandma. If you want to visit LaTrappe Creek, and see what I’m talking about — I should have brought a jar of water for you.”
MDE held the hearing ahead of its tentative approval of the draft discharge permit, which would approve a wastewater facility that would spray 540,000 gallons of treated sewage a day on 87 acres of crop fields — and OK the connection of 120 homes to the existing wastewater facility in Trappe, which has been criticized for not operating at current environmental standards and for polluting LaTrappe Creek.
Rhonda Franz-Floyd criticized MDE for its draft permit, which suggests there would be zero discharge of nutrient pollutants nitrogen and phosphorous (which can harm waterways) when the wastewater plant could spray up to 1 million gallons of wastewater per day.
“I understand there’s a balance between growth, development and environmental and health safety concerns — but we must do better, much better, to improve our methods and reverse our tendencies to pollute our soil, air and water,” Franz-Floyd said. “Do we really think spraying human wastewater is safe? That it doesn’t pollute?”
After each three-minute comment period from residents and activists objecting to Lakeside, the audience clapped and cheered in a sign that most people at the hearing hope MDE to denies the permit.
MDE is holding the public comment period open until Dec. 6, and will issue its approval or denial of the permit soon after. Those still interested in commenting should email mary.dewa@maryland.gov with their comments.
Notable politicians attended the packed hearing, including Rep. Johnny Mautz, R-3B-Talbot, and Heather Mizeur, who is running as a Democratic congressional candidate for District 1.
Mizeur, who is campaigning on cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay, said she cosigned all of the statements made at the hearing, and state officials need to “not contribute to more problems.”
“We’re asking MDE to help us fix the problems that are already existing,” she said. “Underneath all this, we’re not just asking you to reject the permit that is pending, but also to take a look at the failing system that has already so severely polluted LaTrappe Creek.
Also in attendance were members of the Talbot County Council and government — Council Member Laura Price and Lisa Ghezzi, a planning commission member who voted against water and sewer approval for the development in 2020. Ghezzi said the “link” between Trappe’s existing wastewater plant and its new one should be scrutinized further.
Council President Chuck Callahan said at the hearing he would hear people’s concerns, but was hoping for a resolution to an issue that has plagued the county since the council approved water and sewer for half of the development in 2020.
“It’s an extremely important situation for Talbot County,” he said. “There’s some issues going on in Trappe, and we all need to work this out together. There’s people here that are very passionate about what is going on with the water ... I really appreciate you paying close attention to all of that.”
The council is considering rescinding its approval of water and sewer for half of the development, and is holding another hearing on a resolution from Vice President Pete Lesher to accomplish that.
While Trappe residents garnered the most attention for speaking out against the development at the hearing, residents from across the Mid-Shore attended.
A waterman from Dorchester County said increased pollution into the Choptank would harm the waterway and local aquatic life, and affect their livelihoods. And Iris Robertson, the owner of Sail Selina II, a sailboat that gives rides for guests on the Miles River in St. Michaels, said her business would suffer if this development were approved.
“This is a threat to public health, to my health, to my neighbor’s health, a threat to the health of the water downstream, which in turn is a threat to the economic engine that generates millions of dollars in recreational boating, fishing and waterborne sports,” she said. “The economic engine of tourism that feeds my family and the families of those that work for me. And that feeds so many of the people living on the Bay.”
The proposed spray irrigation system was criticized by many at the hearing because of issues with similar wastewater plants that discharge via spray irrigation.
The Preserve at Wye Mills, a community of 54 homes, was cited multiple times. The community at the norther edge of Talbot County has struggled with environmental pollution over its spray irrigation plant. Talbot County said this year it would begin taking over operation of the plant to resolve the issue.
Representatives of environmental organizations that have already been vocal against the development also attended. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation asked MDE to deny the permit.
CBF recently commissioned a report that showed MDE miscalculated the ability of orchard grass, the proposed crop for the spray fields, to take out nutrient pollution year-round, along with several other errors, including an overestimation of the ability of the field soil to reduce runoff.
Matt Pluta, the Choptank Riverkeeper at ShoreRivers, received a standing ovation after chewing out MDE for not protecting waterways and natural resources.
He said the state agency “owes it to everyone here” to do its job correctly.
The Eastern Shore Land Conservancy also spoke out against the development, with representative Sara Ramotnik saying her organization backs smart growth, but Lakeside “just isn’t that.”
One environmentalist from New York City drove four hours to attend the hearing. John Henderson, who works with stormwater management and sustainable planning in New York, said he grew up in Talbot County on Miles Creek and the Choptank River.
“It is truly one of my favorite places on earth,” he said. “You can imagine my shock to learn about the plans to create a massive development at the mouth of this little creek, threatening the health of the ecosystem and the wider community.”
Henderson said “the burden of proof” should be on the developer to prove a zero discharge standard, which he says has not been met so far. Thousands of pounds of pollution would enter the waterways, he said.
Henderson explained most treatment plants are so complicated, and involve so many mechanical parts, they often fail — even the best-operated ones. He said each plant has the possibility to exceed its permanent concentrations by 30%.
“Why is that so high? Because these wastewater systems are extremely complex, with 500 to 2,000 input parameters. Each component, each parameter, each decision, represents a possible source of error.”
Another engineer and scientist, Jim Swullen, said the permit needs to ensure no spraying occurs between Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. The permit only suggests developers hold wastewater in storage for 75 days during the winter or wet days when it cannot be sprayed, but does not make it a requirement or spell out when it should be held.
MDE first approved a permit for the development in December 2020. But a lawsuit brought by ShoreRivers forced them to hold another hearing because details had changed before approval and the public could not comment on them.
The state agency came under fire at the hearing for approving the former permit despite serious errors. MDE was criticized for being a “rubber stamp” of approval for developers.
“Be fair to the citizens of the county. Prove you’re working to protect and restore the quality of Maryland’s resources for us and future generations,” said Rebecca Eismann of Trappe.
A recurring major concern raised by Trappe residents is the dead life in LaTrappe Creek. The waterway has consistently earned a grade of a C+ from ShoreRivers.
John Thacker of Trappe said Miles Creek was “alive” but LaTrappe Creek was “very different, dead — no life to be seen.”
Thacker said if MDE officials go ahead with approving the development, they should at least limit the homes to 500 units and spray irrigate during the summer, while discharging treated water directly into the creeks during the winter with an upgraded plant.
“Then you’ve got a single unified system that is addressing the existing concerns of LaTrappe Creek, while protecting the pristine Miles Creek,” he said. “I urge you to rethink this entire permit process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.