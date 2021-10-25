OXFORD — The town of Oxford plans to launch a new citizens committee next year that will act as an advisory board for the commissioners on matters related to the environment, economy and local infrastructure.
The Commissioners of Oxford have drafted a basic outline of the Community Resilience Committee this year and have hopes to bring the full advisory board online in early 2022.
The committee represents a bolder and newer approach to governing the town and getting the community more involved in decision making, they said.
Town Clerk Cheryl Lewis said the new committee would help facilitate better policymaking.
“The Oxford Commissioners have determined a citizen committee to act as the keepers of the light would be beneficial in assuring the work of the past 10 years is carried into the future,” she said in a statement.
More specific details, such as how many members it would host and what their term limits would be, are not finalized yet.
Once formed, the committee will meet quarterly and review environmental and economic-based plans that have been presented before the town — for example, documents related to renovation of the Oxford Mews building, or any new plans for the Strand Beach living shoreline project.
The volunteer committee will act as an advisory council that will recommend what steps the town should take based on its review.
Commissioner Brian Wells said the committee will be instrumental as Oxford faces the threat of sea level rise and plows forward with bigger and bolder ideas to manage flooding and stormwater in town.
“People say, ‘What can I do? How can I have an impact on climate change?’” Wells said. “This is a way people can have an impact within their own sphere of influence.”
The new committee mirrors attempts from other Mid-Shore towns to address climate change and sea level rise. St. Michaels, for example, created its first ever sea level rise and climate change committee earlier this year. That committee is looking to bolster town defenses to address nuisance flooding.
Oxford’s committee will have a broader scope than just flooding and sea level rise — it will look at most policies and issues presented before the town commission. However, sea level rise and flooding in the coastal town is the most pressing issue for Oxford headed into the future, commissioners said.
The idea for Oxford’s committee was born from town discussions earlier this year. The commissioners wanted to involve residents more in town policies and plans, having witnessed small turnout at local meetings and public hearings.
After Wells won election to the town council in June, he immediately jumped on board with the creation of the committee. Wells said he plans to sit on the committee and act as a liaison for the town council.
The committee would have similar powers to other town boards. Members could ask to speak to the engineers of the Strand Beach shoreline project, for example, if they needed additional information.
Most likely, the committee would vote on a recommendation and send that over to the town via a formal process, such as a written letter, Wells said. The town would then review that recommendation and ask the committee to speak during a public hearing if commissioners want to gather more information.
Ultimately, the committee is meant to empower citizens, who can then guide the town into the future. Wells said that’s critical, because the town’s decisions affect nearly everyone in the small town — especially stormwater management policies.
“We have a lot of boaters, a lot of people whose property borders the water,” Wells said. “A lot of people in this town are very aware of the water. Rising tides are an issue for us. The things we do to the water as citizens — we want to make sure we have a plan for addressing those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.