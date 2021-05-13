EASTON — Construction of new oyster reefs in the Tred Avon River is scheduled to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in early June, finalizing the oyster restoration in the sanctuary.
Currently, there are just under 100 acres of reef in the Tred Avon from previous restoration projects. By the end of May, 34 additional acres will be added to the sanctuary, according to Angie Sowers, a biologist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District and the study lead for the oyster restoration project.
To construct the reefs, stones will be placed at selected restoration sites in the river in water depths of at least six feet. Twenty-one acres of the reefs will be built to 12 inches in height using larger stones, while the remaining 13 acres will be built to 6 inches in height using smaller stones to reduce impact to navigation.
“We’re hoping that these large-scale restoration projects jumpstart sustainable populations in the tributaries that benefit the ecosystem there, but also have value that spreads out and benefits the broader Bay rivers adjacent, as well as the communities that work these waters,” Sowers said.
Less than one percent of the Chesapeake Bay’s historic oyster population remains, with recent declines attributed to parasites, overharvesting, poor water quality and loss of habitat. The goal of the restoration project is to rebuild suitable habitats and plant oyster spat safely to create population growth.
Restoration efforts in the Tred Avon initially started in 2016 through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Oyster Recovery Partnership. The reef restoration sites were selected based on how hard the river bottom is so it can adequately support the substrate. Sites were also placed 100 to 150 feet outside of the river’s navigation channels.
Once the stones are placed, the Maryland DNR will plant oyster spat at restoration sites to grow. Approximately 6 million spat, which are the size of the head of a pin, will be planted per acre.
Because they’re so small, the spat are highly vulnerable and have a low survival rate of roughly 1 to 2 percent, according to Chris Judy, shellfish division director for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. However, the surviving oysters will grow at about an inch a year.
Oysters are widely known to improve water quality, as they’re able to filter up to 50 gallons of water in 24 hours. However, the newly completed oyster reefs in the Tred Avon won’t have a visible riverwide impact on water quality based on the sheer size of the river, Sowers said.
Water quality in the rivers varies from year to year, and is dependent on many factors, including stormwater and wastewater runoff, land use, nutrient pollution and algae.
However, oysters bring a lot of ecological value to the rivers, creating a living bottom with “rich, diverse communities,” Judy said.
Although oysters are a critical piece in benefiting the water quality through cycling nutrients and reducing sediment, it’s important for the public to know that there are more solutions to restore the Bay, Sowers and Judy stressed.
“It’s too simplistic to look to oysters to save the Bay,” Judy said.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton. You can reach her at njones@chespub.com and follow her on Twitter @_nataliemjones.
