EASTON — A petition effort is afoot to rescind Resolution 281, legislation adopted by the Talbot County Council last year that approved water and sewer for half of the property slated for the 2,501 housing-unit Lakeside at Trappe development.
Sixty-two people have now signed the petition, including Dirck Bartlett, a former county councilman, and the president of the Talbot Preservation Alliance. The list continues to grow, according to Dan Watson, an Easton resident who drafted the petition.
The petition was introduced at a Talbot County Council meeting on May 11. If a council member supports the petition, the official can move to draft a resolution that would repeal Resolution 281 and the council would vote on it, according to the county attorney.
The petition comes after a judge in the Talbot County Circuit Court ordered the Maryland Department of the Environment to hold another public hearing on its discharge permit for the development’s wastewater system. The judge made the decision in a judicial review lawsuit brought by environmental organization ShoreRivers.
Watson cited the court decision in his petition. He argues that the final discharge permit has substantial differences from the draft permit and the county approved water and sewer without all the information available, so “for the protection of the public and environment” the council “must reconsider matters bearing Resolution 281.”
Watson is hoping to rescind Resolution 281 without prejudice, meaning developers Rauch Engineering could introduce another application for sewer and water approval and start over with a clean slate.
“Our petition is about the abuse and manipulation of the county process. The process needs to be right,” Watson said. “All these other things will sort themselves out. There’s no expectation that (Lakeside at Trappe) will not get built right, it just needs to be done properly and not in a manipulated way.”
Some Trappe residents who live near the development’s proposed wastewater system have raised concerns with the 540,000 gallon per day sprayage of treated sewage on crop fields. Pollution concerns with nearby Miles Creek and Bolingbroke Creek are also being raised. In ShoreRivers’ lawsuit, the organization alleges the final permit does not ensure safety for resident’s health or the environment.
So far, a majority of the citizens on the petition live in Easton and Oxford, but Steve and Lynn Harris, of Trappe, have signed it. The Harris family joined a separate but similar lawsuit brought by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Resolution 281 approved water and sewer for 1,500 homes at the property in Trappe East in a 4-1 vote on August 11. County Councilman Corey Pack said rescinding that now would “open up that entire parcel up to S1 (immediate priority status) development.”
“I do not think that is advantageous to do that,” he said. “We worked very diligently with both the Trappe planning commission and developer to come to a consensus on how the parcel would be built out. And Resolution 281 did that.”
Ryan Showalter, an attorney representing the developers of Lakeside, said the real estate group opposes the petition push.
“Trappe East Holdings Business Trust strongly disagrees with the premise of Petition 2021-01,” Showalter said. “The County Public Works Advisory Board, planning commission and county council reviewed complete information regarding the pending resolution and further considered the resolution after the County Council introduced Amendment No. 1.”
Showalter also defended the approved 281 amendment.
“One of the principal reasons the applicants initiated the Resolution 281 amendment was to update the provisions of the County Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan to provide for current, state-of-the-art ENR wastewater treatment technology, rather than the BNR specification that has been in the County Plan since 2002,” he said.”Contrary to TEHBT’s intention, the draft MDE discharge permit was written for BNR-level treatment, not the ENR treatment the developer intends to utilize. If there was any inconsistency between MDE’s discharge permit actions and Resolution 281, it was the draft discharge permit, not the final permit, that was inconsistent. The wastewater plans for Lakeside remain entirely consistent with Resolution 281, as adopted.”
The council approved Resolution 281 after unanimous opposition from the Public Works Advisory Board and a 3-2 approval from the planning commission.
Public Works officials raised concerns with the amount of sewage being sprayed, which could equal up to a million gallons on wetter days. Other county officials were also worried about hooking up the first 120 homes to Trappe’s existing wastewater plant, which is not operating at the current environmental standard of enhanced nutrient removal (EMR).
Bartlett, a former councilman, said when he was elected, he never ignored the unanimous advice of experts. The county acts as a health board for residents, an important responsibility when approving legislation, he added.
“I find it appalling that the Talbot County Council did not enforce its role as the board of health,” he said. “They have an important function to protect the health of the population ... and when the developer was allowed to tie into the existing plant, which was never, never originally contemplated or planned, they let the developer off the hook, and they allowed him to hook up to a plant that is not properly ENR capable.”
Bartlett said it was “ridiculous that they allowed that to go through” and the council should “go back to square one and start over.”
The council is currently gathering information from county staff about the petition, said Clay Stamp, the county manager.
If the petition is granted and moved forward, and a resolution repealing 281 comes to a vote, it’s unclear how it would shake out. Besides Pack, the county council members generally stayed quiet or asked procedural questions regarding the petition when it was introduced on May 11.
Pete Lesher, the sole vote against Resolution 281, told The Star Democrat he was still “in the fact-gathering stage” on the petition but cited previous concerns with Resolution 281.
“I had concerns about what was being required for the applicants, the safe disposal of the sewage, the recommendation from the Public Works Advisory Board,” he said. “I took those recommendations seriously and the rationale behind it. What I don’t yet understand is if something has changed since then.”
When presenting the petition, Watson was concerned that the council did not announce the sixty individuals at the time who had signed it, calling the county’s handling of it so far “mishandled.”
Stamp said if any petitioner wishes to speak out, they have the ability to do so at any point in the public comment period of a council meeting.
Despite the miscommunication, Watson said he remains optimistic that the petition will succeed.
“The odds of this petition succeeding are quite substantial. If the county handles this in the proper manner — that began with an if — the resolution will be considered,” he said. “I believe the council members will understand the necessity of rescinding to protect the integrity of Talbot County.”
