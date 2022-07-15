A Virginia agency now has a plan to tackle the growing problem of abandoned boats that pollute and impede the use of waterways in the state.
The plan, released in a report in early July, estimates that about 200 abandoned and derelict vessels need to be removed from the water and suggests that a new program and more funding could help prevent boat abandonments.
The Virginia Coastal Zone Management Program and Clean Virginia Waterways of Longwood University suggest in the plan that the state General Assembly allocate $3 million from general funds in 2023 to begin removing up to 100 “high-priority” abandoned vessels per year.
By the program’s third year, the report envisions “a streamlined program with sustainable funding” will continue to keep abandoned vessels from wasting away in local waters.
“Having unclaimed vessels in waterways creates navigation difficulties, environmental risks and economic impacts, which puts humans and marine species alike at risk,” said Katie Register, Clean Virginia Waterways’ executive director and co-author of the report. Disposing of boats by sinking or leaving them in waterways is already illegal. But boat owners in the state have few affordable options for proper disposal. Stakeholders suggested creating a state-funded program to make it easier to dispose of older boats and to potentially develop recycling options for them.
Unlike old cars, whose mostly metal frames can be sold or donated for scrap materials, the fiber-glass components of a boat tend to cost more to dispose of than they are worth, reports have found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.