ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Planning Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 1, to not recommend the comprehensive plan amendment that could have annexed nearly three acres of a nonprofit’s property into the town.
The proposed amendment was limited to revising text, tables and maps within three chapters of the town’s comprehensive plan. The amendment to the first chapter of the plan listed the annexation with a future residential designation.
The 7.5 acre parcel, owned by nonprofit Environmental Concern, is located partially within the town of St. Michaels and Talbot County. The 2.98 acres in question are outside of the town’s defined limits and are designated as a resource conservation area (RC) to the county.
Commission Chair Helen Herman provided context for Thursday’s deliberations, explaining that in June, the planning commission voted 4-0, with one member abstaining, to recommend annexation of the portion of Environmental Concern’s parcel mapped outside of the town and to classify it with an R1, or residential designation. The nonprofit had initially requested annexation because they believed there was a mapping error with the town’s boundary.
The town’s attorney advised the planning commission that the June vote was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan and that the commission needed to vote to recommend an amendment to the comprehensive plan.
Over two dozen town residents attended the Nov. 16 public hearing for the amendment. Several gave comments or submitted letters opposing the amendment and annexation, citing concerns with future development and disputing the alleged town boundary mapping errors.
In a letter to the town’s planning commission, Talbot County Planning Officer Brennan Tarleton said that the parcel was not within the county’s identified future growth area.
Gene Slear, vice president of Environmental Concern, and attorney Zach Smith spoke in favor of the amendment and potential annexation during the public hearing, arguing that they were primarily focused on correcting the boundary issue.
During the Nov. 16 hearing, Smith said his team looked through land records and found an 1890 additions plat, now called an annexation plat, which “clearly showed the entirety of the parcel being added to the town.” He added that they were unsure of what happened, but there was nothing in the records suggesting the portion was intentionally jettisoned from the town.
As commission discussion on the amendment opened, planning commission member John Novak pointed out that the county had classified the parcel as RC, meaning that only one house can be built per 20 acres. Even if the town annexed the parcel, the zoning designation would remain the same in terms of developmental limits.
Novak added that several areas were identified in the comprehensive plan for possible annexation, and the Environmental Concern annexation was at the bottom of the list with the lowest priority.
“I see no particular reason, based on the town sentiments, and based on what I read in the plan, the comprehensive plan, that the town would receive much benefit from annexing these three acres,” he said. “And as stated before, we have no obligation to do so; it is really a decision for the planning commission to recommend to the commissioners and then to the commissioners to decide ultimately whether they will proceed with the annexation.”
Planning commission member Chris Thomas said that while the proposed amendment and annexation had been described as a mapping error, he didn’t believe the commission had been presented with a map proving that the parcel was actually in the town.
In maps shown to the planning commission, the town boundary line was either clearly delineated or slightly ambiguous due to the age and clarity of the maps, but no mapping error was indicated, he said.
Thomas concluded by saying that the planning commission should not be changing the town’s comprehensive plan for the annexation — a statement planning commission member Cynthia Allen also agreed with.
Planning commission member Kristen Lycett echoed previous comments, adding that she had also weighed the negative comments from town residents against development in that location in her decision. While development wasn’t necessarily part of the planning commission’s vote, making the amendments to the plan could eventually lead to development, which Lycett found to be not in the best interest of the town.
Lycett added that she would be interested in revisiting annexation of the property if the designation was changed to RC status or remain undeveloped, but the amendment was not appropriate now.
Following the discussion, the planning commission voted to not recommend a change to the comprehensive plan to the town commissioners.
