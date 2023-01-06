CENTREVILLE — Plastic Free QAC is relaunching their campaign to ban all single-use plastic bags in retail stores across Queen Anne’s County.
According to the organization’s founder Bente Cooney, Plastic Free QAC has been trying to ban all single-use plastic bags since 2019. They went around the county to ask retailers to join the campaign and sign a petition to bring to the Commissioner’ desk.
This effort was part of a larger goal that followed the organization’s earlier victory for making Queen Anne’s County the first county in state of Maryland to ban all release of all non-biodegradable balloon on an environmental basis in August of 2019.
They were able to gather over 100 signatures for the single-use ban from a diverse array of businesses throughout the county; however, the legislation was put on hold due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland was the first state to ban all food service food foam usage in September of 2020, but for Marylanders like Cooney, she believes that it’s not enough.
That same year the Maryland General Assembly was supposed to hold a vote that would ban single-use plastics statewide in 2020; however, due to the onset of the pandemic the legislative session ended and never had the opportunity to go to the floor for final vote.
“We want local action,” Cooney said.
The ban would fall in-line with legislation passed by the Easton Town Council and Salisbury City Council that would ban retailers from giving customers single-use plastic bags upon completing their purchases, replacing those complimentary bags with a paper alternative and a 10-cent fee retained by the retailer to cover the cost of the bags.
This ordinance will include the compliance of the retailer shops found in the Queenstown Outlets, Cooney said.
Cooney said the ultimate goal is to encourage consumers to use reusable cloth bags that are commonly sold at the checkout line in grocery stores.
Incumbent County Commissioner’s Philip Dumenil, Jack Wilson, Jim Moran, and {span id=”docs-internal-guid-32f8f9bf-7fff-31d9-6a58-e4083946256a”}{span}Chris{/span} {span}Corchiarino{/span}{/span} gave their statement of support for the idea at the Oct. 13 League Women’s Forum preceding their victory in the 2022; however, as of right now, there is no current plan for Plastic Free QAC to bring any sort of legislation to the Commissioners’ desk.
Cooney said the organization is just trying to re-rally the 100+ supporters that initially signed the petition back in 2019. Over 50 of those signers have reinstated their support, she added.
Despite the fact that retailers would keep the revenue generated from the fee, business owners like Helen Bennett from The Grooming Place Pet Shop who signed the petition supporting the ban on plastics, oppose the fee that would be charged to customers.
Bennett said that she has been very adamant on supplying her store with compostable bags; however, with current inflation prices, she “isn’t comfortable with putting that cost on the backs of her customers.”
Valerie Colby, owner of The Creamery in Centreville and Yo Java Bowl in Chester, said she supports both the fee and the ban, adding that they are ahead of Plastic Free QAC’s goal by switching their take away bags to paper before any legislation has been introduced.
Colby said they are in the process of using out the remainder of their plastic bag stock and will switch once that stock is out.
“Banning single-use plastics, like plastic bags given out at stores, is essential to restore and protect both our land based and aquatic natural resources and lessen the strain on our waste management systems,” Membership Manager of ShoreRivers Courtney Leigh said. “Banning single use plastic not only reduces pollution but also reduces the demand for plastic production that is contributing to climate change. Most importantly the ban would change our consumable culture by demanding that corporations rethink the way they produce and distribute these harmful products that are not sustainable for our future.”
House Delegate Representative for District 36 Steve Arentz said it would be “his guess” that the General Assembly will work to reintroduce a bill to ban single-use plastic bags statewide this year, however, there are no official plans as of yet.
