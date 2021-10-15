EASTON — Following three hours and many comments from concerned locals, the Talbot County Council suspended the public hearing on the resolution to rescind legislation on the water and sewer approval for Lakeside at Trappe, with plans to resume it at a later date.
Lakeside is a large, long-proposed residential development planned in Trappe near U.S. Route 50.
The Talbot County Council decided to halt the long-awaited public hearing on Resolution 308 — the counter legislation to the previously passed Resolution 281 — after a lengthy presentation from its citizen petitioner Dan Watson.
The counter resolution was introduced by council member Pete Lesher on Aug. 17 after new information came to light regarding issues with the existing wastewater treatment plant in Trappe, which is planned to take on the first 120 homes of the development. Other changes were made to the final discharge permit for Lakeside at Trappe as well.
County council members originally voted to approve Resolution 281 based on a draft permit in August 2020. Lesher was the only member to vote against the resolution.
In his presentation, Watson gave five main reasons as to why 281 should be rescinded, with the main one being that connecting Lakeside to the existing plant at Trappe is inappropriate due to La Trappe Creek already suffering from pollution, water quality data indicating e-coli and high nitrogen and operating problems, including “terrible infiltration.” In his presentation, Watson also mentioned that hooking up more houses to the existing plant is “outrageous,” especially with no offsets.
Watson asserted that the previously passed resolution assumes that a new plant is fine, a fact which is “unknowable at this time,” he wrote. He also described 281 as being flawed due to erroneous property reclassification and misrepresenting the change made to sewer priority classifications.
“R281 must be rescinded, because it was predicated on misunderstandings,” Watson’s slideshow said.
Prior to Watson’s presentation, council president Chuck Callahan told Watson he was going to be lenient on time, but asked him to be cognizant of the length of his presentation. After just over an hour of witness testimony, council member Corey Pack stated that he wanted to hear from other members of the public, and council member Laura Price asked the council to take a brief recess.
Following the recess, slight tensions arose with some of the council members on the length of time being spent on Watson’s presentation.
“We are a council with other duties to do, so tell me, how much time, how many meetings do you think we should have? How many hearings, how long should we do this?” asked council member Frank Divilio. “You just spent seven minutes explaining that you should have more time. Help me understand real quick, are we going to be done tonight or not?”
Pack also asked the council to hold off on voting on the resolution at the meeting Tuesday night. Callahan gave Watson until 8:30 p.m. to wrap up his statements for this hearing so that the rest of the public who had signed up to comment could speak.
Following the conclusion of Watson’s presentation, members of the public representing themselves, their families and local environmental organizations provided the council with their thoughts on rescinding 281.
A date for the continuation of the public hearing on Resolution 308 has not yet been set. However, a related hearing hosted by the Maryland Department of the Environment will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Talbot County Community Center in Easton to discuss their plan to allow treated wastewater from Lakeside to be sprayed on nearby farm fields and allow the public to give their thoughts on the matter.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.