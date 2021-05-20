EASTON — The Public Works Advisory Board recommended 5-0 that the Talbot County Council not adopt a resolution approving a roughly $190,000 sewer line extension to a 104-acre piece of county property off St. Michaels Road.
The county wants to build a repurposing facility on the parcel of land at 28128 St. Michaels Road. The facility, which would repurpose materials for road maintenance, is expected to take up to five acres of land. Workers are requesting a sewer line through legislation Resolution 299 so they can have access to a toilet at the facility.
The Public Works Board said spending $190,000 for the sewer line, plus a connection fee of $19,200 “to serve a toilet for one or two staff for one to two days a week seems unnecessary and excessive to all members of the board.”
“All those costs would be the sole responsibility of Talbot County taxpayers,” they wrote in a memo to the Talbot County Council. “The entire process of consideration of Resolution 299 has seemed rushed and hasty, and we are puzzled as to why. No member of the Board was made aware of plans to connect the Repurposing Facility to sewer.”
Talbot County officials have said they won’t develop more than 30 acres of land on the property. That small parcel of land is the former site of a county dredging operation in the Tred Avon.
“There are no plans to expand the site at this point beyond using it to process materials and then stockpile them in an organized fashion for use by the county or for sale to contractors,” said Clay Stamp, the county manager, previously. “There are no plans to do anything with that property other than to support the Roads Department.”
But officials with the Public Works Board advised that extending a force main out to that land, which is considered a countryside preservation, would “generate irresistible pressure for development.”
The resolution mentions sewer service would not be made available to any other parcels on the property or any adjacent properties — however, the legislation adds “unless and until the (comprehensive water and sewer plan) is amended.”
“Consequently,” the board wrote, “the only thing that would stand between further subdivision, or extending service from this sewer extension to new developments, would be three votes of some future council.”
This is not the first time that countryside preservation territory — land meant to stay undeveloped — off St. Michaels Road has come under threat from developers. In 2008, First Baptist Church acquired a 25-acre property on St. Michaels Road and tried to develop a church on the former site of a pig farm.
It was turned down because the proposal would open up an entire growth area in the countryside land, known as the Easton Greenbelt.
Tom Alspach, of the Talbot Preservation Alliance said “once there is a force main running along St. Michaels Road right in proximity to undeveloped farmland” the land would be ripe for development.
“It’s naive to think there wouldn’t be intense political pressure to bear,” within four or five years, he predicted. “It’s not some conspiracy among council members to accomplish untoward ends ... but there is some naivety.”
If the county does extend a force main out to the property, it would likely connect to the St. Michaels Wastewater Treatment Plant. But the county has inquired with Easton officials about annexing the property into the town to connect to the facility there.
Given that option, the sewer line would have to run through a 55-acre conservation easement that the Talbot Preservation Alliance has already set aside for preservation.
“They would have to leapfrog over that, which is a barrier,” said Alspach. “In my view, it’s not just reckless but fiscally irresponsible to be spending county money on a project like this.”
The Public Works Board recommended looking at other, more affordable options, including on-site disposal systems or septic.
“Little, if any, consideration is evident of other alternatives, such as composting or incinerating toilets for such a limited-use application,” officials said.
Usually, septic systems are the way to go for one or two toilets. County policy adopted in 2010, Resolution 175, affirms that, allowing a sewer extension to the Unionville, Copperville, Tunis Mills and St. Michaels Road area only if all other options are “found to be too expensive, incapable of handling existing wastewater flows, or impractical.”
County Council Vice President Pete Lesher expressed his doubts about the sewer line extension because there “is not a failing septic on site.”
“We can’t use these rural sewer extensions, it would be in conflict with our vision for the county as expressed in the comprehensive plan,” he said, and “instead invites rampant development in.”
A number of county residents have also objected to the proposal. Dan Watson, of Easton, said he visited the county land where the proposed facility will be built.
“The yard, which I have visited, is what you’d expect: a vast space with heaps of mulch, old tree trunks, concrete waste, and asphalt — and when I was there one workman on a big front-end loader,” he wrote in a letter published in The Star Democrat.
Watson questioned why a toilet is needed on site for employees doing simple work on a small parcel of land.
“Go ahead and install a trailer — though an air-conditioned RV outfitted with a desk and parked elsewhere at night seems easy. Or work out arrangements to continue with a porta-potty (even a fancy one),” he wrote, adding at the end: “All this is for a single toilet hookup. Oy!”
A public hearing will be held on June 8 at the council’s next meeting. The planning commission will evaluate the Public Works Advisory Board’s memo on June 2 and vote on their own recommendation. After that, the council can move on Resolution 299.
Brad Dress is a Star Democrat staff writer covering the environment, local issues and politics on the Mid-Shore. You can reach him at bdress@chespub.com or 410-463-9883.
