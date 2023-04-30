CENTREVILLE — The U.S. Department of Education announced recently Queen Anne’s County Public Schools is among the 2023 U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School District Sustainability Awardees. Queen Anne’s is one of only two schools in Maryland to receive the honor and the only school on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
“This award is the culmination of Queen Anne’s County Public School’s dedication to creating and maintaining a safe and sustainable learning environment for our community. I am very grateful for all those past and present who have worked diligently toward this goal and I look forward to a better future for our schools and community,” Supervisor of Instruction Michael Page said.
QACPS was nominated by the Maryland State Department of Education because “QACPS strongly believes that conservation is a shared responsibility. Their highly successful conservation programs are possible because of QACPS Superintendent’s innovative leadership and beliefs in preserving the environment. The QACPS Superintendent is a member of the Superintendents’ Environmental Education Collaborative.” SEEC is a partnership between superintendents and environmental education organizations that are committed to supporting and expanding the environmental education opportunities for their students, staff, and schools.
QACPS is featured on the SEEC’s website as an exemplary program. To date, all 14 QACPS schools are Maryland Green School Certified. Maryland Green Schools certification process is often the vehicle used to achieve their sustainability and conservation-based goals.
QACPS sets a high standard for energy conservation and has established many goals to reduce electrical, heating, and carbon footprint. The implementation of these goals is a joint responsibility of the QACPS Board of Education, superintendent, administrators/supervisors, teachers, support personnel, and students. It is successful because of collaboration at all levels. QACPS strives to reduce energy costs, limit the adverse environmental impacts of energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy where appropriate, harmonize energy and sustainability initiatives within the district’s operation and fiscal priorities and achieve a safe and comfortable learning environment for students and staff.
QACPS Superintendent Dr. Patricia Saelens said, “I commend our school district under the leadership of Mr. Michael Page, Supervisor of Instruction. This is an honor of distinction that is only earned through hard work and dedication to Green Schools efforts.”
Across the country, 26 schools, 11 districts, and four postsecondary institutions are being honored for their innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness, and ensure effective sustainability education. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates nominated by 18 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.