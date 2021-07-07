CENTREVILLE — The very active Plastic Free QAC organization, is focusing in on a new topic that has become a very real concern in the waterways around Queen Anne’s County — discarded fishing lines in the waters. Those discarded fishing lines have become traps for all types of wildlife. Long lists of animals, on land and especially in waters, have been killed by becoming entangled in the discarded fishing lines, as well as becoming entangled in boat propellers.
Plastic Free QAC and the boat landings division of Parks and Recreation have been partnered since October, 2020, to bring attention to fisherman to not leave behind fishing lines when they are fishing. Jointly, the two groups have placed and posted 15 plastic recycling tubes with signage at eight fishing and boat landings in the immediate area where worn out fishing line can be placed.
The fishing lines will be collected and sent to Berkley Fishing, located in Spirit Lake, Iowa to be recycled. Berkley was one of the first produces of monofilament (fishing line) for over 60 years. Since 1990, their fishing line recycling program has kept over “9 million miles of fishing line out of landfills.”
As a note, it take 600 years for fishing line to decompose. The recycling tubes can also receive empty fishing line plastic spools.
This movement to recycle fishing line in Queen Anne’s County goes by the name “Reel In and Recycle.” Plastic Free QAC leader Sara Shelley credits the county’s Parks and Rec director of boat landings with making this movement happen. She also credits several local individuals who fully support this recycling movement within the county, including iconic Charter Boat Captain Montro Wright of the Shirley III and his son, Captain Lamont Wright of Off Da Hook; along with Dave Tolbert and his family at Island Tackle, 1915 Main St., Chester; Shore Tackle and Custom Rods, 3100 Main St., Grasonville; owners Captain Bill O’Brien and wife and O’Brien’s charter boat co-worker of Tuna the Tide Mark Glassco.
Look for the Plastic Free QAC table each Thursday at the Kent Island Farmers Market. The group has been handling out free cloth shopping bags to all who are interested.
