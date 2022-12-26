ANNAPOLIS — The Chesapeake Bay is home to more than 3,700 species of plants and animals, according to the National Park Service. However, pollution levels continue to be a major threat to its biodiversity.
On Nov. 28, The Chesapeake Bay Commission released its latest policy report in partnership with the Chesapeake Legal Alliance. The report, titled “Extended Producer Responsibility for Plastics Packaging: Opportunities in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed,” emphasized the importance of holding producers accountable for excessive plastic use in society.
“In the United States alone, over 35 million pounds of plastic is generated per year, and only 10% is recycled,” the report stated. “In the environment, larger plastics break down into smaller particles known as microplastics that can enter the food chain.”
“The Chesapeake may be even more vulnerable to plastics pollution than many other watersheds,” said Virginia Del. David Bulova (D-Fairfax). “Scientific studies have found that most of the plastics entering the Chesapeake waterways are not flushed out into the ocean.”
The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States and runs north-south from the Susquehanna River to the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Wildlife Federation.
“The Chesapeake Bay watershed is called an estuary, so it’s a really shallow habitat,” said Kate Fritz, CEO of The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. “In terms of the water in the Chesapeake Bay, it is in it for many days, and it doesn’t flush out and clean out like an ocean system does.”
The shallow waters of the Bay make it vulnerable to microplastics and pollution. Microplastics, also known as nanoplastics, are extremely small pieces of debris resulting from the breakdown of larger plastic products.
“There’s a lot of runoffs in this area because there’s so much shoreline, and then, like I said, plastics don’t go away. They just decompose over hundreds of years and get smaller and smaller,” said Sarah Shelley, director of Plastic Free QAC.
“We are now faced with nanoplastics that we breathe into the air, and then the waterfowl in the Chesapeake Bay consumes it, and then we eat the fish and crabs, so it’s a cycle that’s harming both to the environment, to the waterfowl, as well as to humans,” said Shelley.
One solution to decreasing microplastics in waterways that has increased in popularity is Extended Producer Responsibility, or EPR. EPR is a policy approach that incentivizes putting full responsibility on producers to make more sustainable, eco-friendly products. EPR also moves the cost of managing the waste from local governments to the producers themselves, according to Science Direct.
“Extended Producer Responsibility encourages the use of environmentally friendly easily recyclable materials, helps consumers understand what and how to recycle, and offers local governments and taxpayers’ relief from the financial burden of unstable recycling markets,” said Molly Brown, senior attorney and director of community legal education for the Chesapeake Legal Alliance.
EPR has recently increased in popularity and has since been implemented in Europe and in certain Canadian provinces.
Phil Ash, executive director of the High Five Initiative in Cecil County, said he believes implementing EPR could be beneficial in aiding the complex issue of pollution resulting from faulty recycling methods.
“To prevent microplastics from ending up in the water, you have to fix the system at large,” Ash said. “ERP laws are absolutely necessary to bring everybody to the table to really have a real discussion about what their impact is.”
Education is also a significant component to reducing pollution and preserving the Chesapeake.
“There’s a lot of emphasis that goes into recycling, however, only 6% of plastic at best gets recycled, so It’s a really broken system,” said Shelley. “The chasing arrow recycling symbol is not accurate because many of the numbers are misleading people.”
Initiatives such as “The Truth in Labeling” campaign have also risen in popularity over recent years, as seen with the passage of the 2021 Truth in Labeling for Recyclable Materials bill in California. The campaign works to have producers label their products accurately regarding their recyclability.
“In California, for example, there’s bills out, like the truth of labeling, where initiatives are really taking a closer look at those numbers on plastic products and being able to only put that chasing label and number on products that can, in fact, be recycled,” Shelley said. “That is a step in the right direction and kind of feeds into EPR.”
“Holding the producers of plastics packaging accountable for its end-of-life management is an increasingly popular policy globally,” said Maryland Del. Sara Love (D-Montgomery). “A regional program, such as one focused on the Chesapeake Bay, would offer producers stable and uniform requirements, costs, and expectations.”
Despite policy implementation to reduce microplastics, the average resident can make a difference by engaging in community clean ups and using sustainable, reusable products in their everyday lives.
Organizations such as The High Five initiative, the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Kent Island Beach Cleanups and Plastic Free QAC are all active in community engagement and environmental stewardship events.
“I think one of the easiest and most affordable ways to reduce plastic pollution is to engage at the community level in cleanups,” Kate Fritz, CEO of Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, said. “It’s critically important that we hold every piece of our economy, our society, and our communities accountable.”
