ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Planning Commission heard comments from concerned residents Wednesday, Nov. 16, regarding an amendment to the town’s comprehensive plan that could lead to the potential annexation of nearly three acres of a nonprofit’s property into the town.
Several dozen town residents attended the hearing in person and via Zoom to share concerns about the proposed comprehensive plan amendment and potential area of annexation.
The draft amendment is limited to amending text, tables and maps within three select chapters of the town’s comprehensive plan. The amendment to the first chapter of the town’s comprehensive plan lists the annexation as future residential.
The 7.5 acre parcel, owned by nonprofit Environmental Concern, is located partially within the town of St. Michaels and Talbot County. The 2.98 acres in question are outside of the town’s defined limits.
According to the proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan, the property is currently used as a commercial plant nursery, and the owners pay town taxes and enjoy town benefits. Any future development would be required to conform to the current critical area designation of resource conservation (RC) or seek a growth allocation.
In a Nov. 16 letter to St. Michaels interim Town Planner Patricia Faux, Talbot County Planning Officer Brennan Tarleton said that based on the county’s current comprehensive plan, the portion of property identified for annexation is not located within the county’s identified future growth area. The proposed critical area designation of the land will remain RC, with a density of one dwelling unit per 20 acres.
Even if Environmental Concern elected to sell the portion of land, only one house can be built. Changing the designation of the land would require county comprehensive plan changes and zoning changes, and that change is not part of the proposed amendment, Faux said.
A letter from the state planning department noted that the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) data for the property in question is incorrect and recommended several revisions. In the same letter, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Fishing and Boating Service expressed support for the comprehensive plan amendments detailing the annexation.
St. Michaels resident Langley Shook, who lives several hundred yards down the creek from Environmental Concern’s property, read a letter from Georgie Morris Garbisch, former wife of Environmental Concern founder Ed Garbisch. Garbisch founded the nonprofit in 1972 and died in 2012.
“Ed would be appalled by the attempt by those who have taken over Environmental Concern to have the property rezoned to allow for a housing development,” Garbisch wrote. “I, along with our children, despair at the kind of myopia the Slears seem to be exhibiting.”
Garbisch’s letter continued to criticize the possibility of Environmental Concern selling the property for building.
St. Michaels resident Scott Cavender acknowledged that the main reason for the three-acre annexation is to correct an unspecified mapping error with the town boundary’s location. He pointed out that the town’s boundary has been in the same location for the last 87 years.
Cavender pointed out that the town taxes for a three-acre parcel could be about $150 a month — something he called an “inconsequential amount” for a 501(c)3 to pay for the town services provided.
“The proposed amendment details what amounts to taking future growth allocation as it exists in the comprehensive plan right now, taking that allocation away from more favorable areas that are already envisioned and calculated in the comprehensive plan for future housing growth,” Cavender said. “To use those allocations for those three acres that aren’t targeted in the plan … it should be an area of interest for preservation, not for building a bunch of new houses.”
Cavender also discussed the impact of traffic if the property was sold for development, pointing out that traffic from construction, in addition to daily traffic, would be crossing near the nature trail and near the Seymour Avenue crosswalk at the school.
“There’s no apparent benefit to the residents of St. Michaels in annexing this particular piece of land to allow high density development, which is what all those numbers pave the way for, certainly as opposed to other areas that are already targeted in the comprehensive plan,” he said.
St. Michaels resident Stephen Huntoon asked the planning commission to consider the best interest of those who live in and around the town.
“In my view, there’s no reason to exercise your sole discretion to do this unless the town actually wants to enable dense development of the entire Environmental Concern site,” he said.
He provided the planning commissioners and town officials with copies of petitions signed by over 80 locals opposing the comprehensive plan amendment.
Huntoon also opined that Environmental Concern’s main claim to fix mapping errors is not valid, citing the nonprofit’s 1997 purchase and subsequent 2011 sale of a Tricefields lot as knowledge of where the property line was located. He then referenced the county’s land use map, pointing out that the county has always applied the RC designation to the land located inside the county and outside of the town boundary.
“Please do everything possible to preserve and protect this special part of our community,” he concluded.
Zach Smith, an attorney for Environmental Concern, gave background on the situation from the nonprofit’s perspective. According to Smith, Environmental Concern discovered that a portion of their single-parcel property was outside of the town.
The group approached the town with the error, hoping it was just an error with the SDAT data. Smith said his team looked through land records and found an 1890 additions plat, now called an annexation plat, which “clearly showed the entirety of the parcel being added to the town.”
He added that they were unsure of what happened, but there was nothing in the records suggesting the portion was intentionally jettisoned from the town.
The nonprofit’s only focus is to correct the boundary issue, he said, later mentioning that the organization has been paying town taxes and interacting with the town’s regulatory boards for decades. He added that the property is not listed for sale, there’s no contract with developers and there’s no plan to develop houses — Environmental Concern just wants to continue operating within the town of St. Michaels.
Concluding his remarks, Smith said that the critical area designation is not proposed for change and will not change unless someone pursues a growth allocation, which requires approval from the town and a specific project.
Huntoon commented again, bringing up previous statements from Environmental Concern representatives about potential sales and development and zoning.
Gene Slear, vice president of Environmental Concern, acknowledged that the nonprofit has repeatedly said they may sell the property in the future.
“We’re not asking for a particular designation, we’re just asking that the whole lot be zoned R1,” he said.
Slear echoed Smith’s comments, saying if somebody wanted to build houses on that section of the property, they would have to come before the planning commission and ask for a modification, which ends up as a zoning issue and critical area allocation that goes “well beyond” what Environmental Concern is asking for.
After the extensive public comment period, the St. Michaels Planning Commission tabled the proposed amendment and annexation for a vote at the Dec. 1 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.