Operation Build a Reef: Eastern Bay

ShoreRivers announces an effort to plant 30 million oysters in Eastern Bay with the support of Oyster Recovery Partnership and the planting vessel, the Robert Lee.

EASTON — ShoreRivers, Oyster Recovery Partnership and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have set an ambitious goal to plant 100 million juvenile oysters in Eastern Bay by the end of 2023. DNR has committed to fund the initial planting of 70 million oysters and ShoreRivers has raised the stakes — and the impact — by committing to plant an additional 30 million oysters. To learn more about Operation Build-a-Reef: Eastern Bay and donate to the effort, please visit shorerivers.org/ways-to-give.

