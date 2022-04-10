A recent grant provided funds for the construction of eight osprey platforms around the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center property. Osprey are the Chesapeake Bays most common and abundant migratory bird
GRASONVILLE — The Robert F. Schumann Foundation granted the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center $15,000 for a project connecting wildlife habitat enhancement and education. The funds were used for the construction and placement of eight osprey platforms around the perimeter of CBEC’s peninsula. The platforms were placed on pilings for longevity. All are visible from CBEC’s shoreline. The work was completed by M&M Marine Contractors and CBEC’s volunteers.
Additional funds were used in the educational endeavors at CBEC. Eighteen adult citizen-scientists were schooled in osprey natural history, the nesting cycle and compiling and recording data for submission to Osprey Watch. Osprey Watch is a world-wide database through William and Mary College. The data recorded is used by scientists, higher institutions and governmental agencies for determination of the status of the osprey population throughout the world. CBEC’s citizen-scientist observers have “eyes on” the nesting platforms on a regular schedule, and record all happenings in the database.
Materials were also developed for school students to learn about the Chesapeake Bay’s most common and most abundant migratory bird. CBEC is soon to launch a webpage on the website with resources for teachers. Many people are benefiting from this project. The partnership of the Robert F. Schumann Foundation and CBEC shared an interest in the wildlife-human relationship and put that interest into action.
Check CBEC’s website, www.bayrestoration.org for opportunities to get out into the natural environment and learn, volunteer, participate in recreation activities or just stroll the trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.