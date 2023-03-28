EASTON — Overflow of a gravity sewer line on Bay Street in Easton discharged 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater into the North Fork of the Tred Avon River Sunday.
The backup was caused by a combination of grease, rags and flushable wipes clogging the sewer line, according to a news release from Easton Utilities.
Easton Utilities said it immediately reported the overflows to state and local health authorities and treated the affected areas with lime to disinfect surfaces around the points of discharge.
The Talbot County Health Department determined the incident had minimal impact to public health, according to the release.
Easton Utilities encouraged the public and food service establishments to be mindful of what they release to the sewer lines.
Only human waste and toilet paper should be flushed — disinfecting and “flushable” wipes and other items should be properly disposed of in the trash, not the toilet. The flushable wipes and other items do not break down in sewer or septic systems and can damage the internal plumbing in homes as well.
Easton Utilities also reminded customers to keep fats, oil and grease out of drains to prevent blockages or backups.
“Easton Utilities remains committed to the safe, sanitary removal of wastewater while minimizing the impact to our environment,” said Doug Abbott, Easton Utilities’ engineering, water and wastewater department manager.
No customers were impacted by the incident, the utility company said.
