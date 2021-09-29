ANNAPOLIS — Delmarva Fisheries and Eastern Shore watermen are upset over the Maryland Watermen’s Association’s decision to publish an opinion editorial from leading gubernatorial candidate and Comptroller Peter Franchot, revealing a contentious split between watermen and two of the largest public fishery organizations in the state over the seafood industry’s future.
Franchot wrote the opinion article for the MWA’s publication to clarify statements he made to The Star Democrat last month about his oyster recovery plan, which was criticized by some on the Eastern Shore.
In comments made specifically to The Star Democrat in mid-August, Franchot said he would phase out the wild fishery for oysters if elected governor in 2022, which ignited fury from working watermen across the state.
In the September edition of the Waterman’s Gazette, an Annapolis-based monthly magazine published by the MWA, Franchot doubled down and wrote that he supported aquaculture as the future of the industry for watermen in his op-ed titled “Comptroller Franchot’s Thoughts on Oysters and the Chesapeake Bay.”
In the piece, Franchot wrote “I thought I knew a lot about oysters” but “it turns out I have much more to learn.” He did not mention a moratorium on the wild fishery nor did he push to phase it out, but he did argue the future of the industry lies in aquaculture.
“The wild oyster fishery faces a daunting future, both environmentally and culturally. The cost of wild harvesting continues to climb and the return on investment continues to decline. The next generations of watermen are pondering less demanding and more lucrative career paths, as early mornings on the water and long, physically arduous days have less appeal,” Franchot wrote in the article. “Just as the energy and automobile industries have turned towards renewables and electric vehicles, respectively, Maryland watermen are finding new ways to enhance their tradition of supplying delicious oysters to our tables through techniques like aquaculture. I fully support this effort and the multiple ways this industry can flourish sustainably.”
The magazine has an estimated few thousand subscribers in the state.
The magazine’s publisher and the president of the MWA, Robert Brown, said he publishes all opinions from candidates and interested parties regarding the wild fishery and seafood industry. While Brown does not endorse the opinion made in the article, he said Franchot’s op-ed was newsworthy.
“If they want to put an article in our paper, we will do that,” Brown said. “That is for everybody. We’re trying to cover the news, get people’s perspective.”
Brown contacted Franchot after The Star Democrat article because he was concerned with the candidate’s comments on phasing out the wild fishery, according to the MWA president. The two spoke about the future of the industry, and Franchot said he would write an op-ed to clarify his position.
But the decision to publish the op-ed infuriated watermen across the state, most of whom are on the Eastern Shore and disconnected from the MWA on the other side of the bridge. Rob Newberry, the chairman of Delmarva Fisheries, said Brown “sold us out for the final time” by publishing a piece pushing for aquaculture.
“It’s not a retract. (Franchot) is basically being very polite in telling us how he is going to put us out of business,” Newberry said. “All this does is benefit Mr. Brown. It doesn’t benefit the watermen. Are we supposed to listen to him and say, ‘Hey boys, this is the only way you’re going to stay in business is to become aquaculturists?’ No, we’re not doing it.”
Newberry said about 80 to 85% of the state’s watermen are on the Eastern Shore and identify with his organization, while about 12% are members of the MWA. Brown contended he represents almost 90% of the watermen in the state, and most are members of both the MWA and Delmarva Fisheries.
The divisiveness over the op-ed reveals a larger issue — a breaking of the ranks among watermen and a split opinion from two of the largest watermen organizations over how the seafood industry should evolve in the future and how big of a role aquaculture should play.
Political candidates will continue to offer different solutions to the decimated oyster population as the state works to restore the shellfish, which have rebounded to more than 330,000 oysters caught last year, an increase from an all-time low of 26,000 bushels harvested in 2006. That’s still below historic levels of roughly 15 million bushels harvested in the late 19th Century.
Watermen agree that the wild fishery should not be phased out, including Brown. Yet how the industry will be shaped, specifically around aquaculture, is a thornier subject that some disagree on.
Aquaculture, or the farming of oysters on leased water bottom, makes up less than half of all oyster sales currently, with the wild fishery supporting the rest. But the aquaculture industry is expected to grow in the future, while the wild fishery faces uncertainty under a declining watermen population.
Ron Fithian, a Kent County Commissioner and a representative on the Oyster Advisory Committee, which is tasked with finding a sustainable solution to oyster recovery in the state, said Brown “represents hardly anyone on the Eastern Shore” and he didn’t pay attention to the op-ed.
But Franchot’s push for aquaculture has alarmed him. After Franchot’s initial comments in The Star Democrat, Fithian published a letter to the editor in the Kent County News, warning against the embrace of aquaculture and the phasing out of the wild fishery.
“I can guarantee that if this happens, you will eventually destroy the entire seafood industry as we know it,” he wrote. “Oystering has not only afforded jobs for generations of Marylanders, but for commercial fishers it is a profession and a way of life.”
The conflict over oyster restoration has typically remained between environmentalists advocating for more regulation of the wild fishery and watermen wishing to see less, arguing they are most fit to handle a resource they depend on for their livelihoods.
Watermen disagree about management of the resource as well. Other watermen organizations on the Eastern Shore are no longer affiliated with the MWA after a dispute about gathering shell from Man O’ War Shoal, an oyster bar at the mouth of the Patapsco River in Baltimore County.
The Talbot Watermen Association made the decision to split from the MWA over a private dispute in 2019, when the state was considering banning watermen from dredging the oyster bar for shell. Whether they can dredge the oyster bar one day is a decision currently held by the Maryland Board of Public Works, on which Franchot sits as a member.
Jeff Harrison, the president of the Talbot Watermen Association, said he was upset with Franchot’s op-ed and Brown for publishing it.
“He basically came over here to the Shore, made a statement, and is trying to take it back,” he said. “Which he hasn’t done.”
Private interests are also playing a role in the dispute. Some watermen are already engaged in aquaculture practices, while others argue the field holds no future for working watermen used to roaming the Bay, and that aquaculture takes too much resources and commitment for the average worker.
Newberry scrutinized Brown further for the Franchot op-ed because the MWA president also runs his own aquaculture business, Shop Cove Aquaculture, along with his seafood business Shop Cove Seafood & Ice. Both are based in St. Mary’s County. The chairman said Brown stands to benefit from an aquaculture endorsement.
Brown said there is “no truth in that” and he “would lose” if the wild fishery were phased out. He continued to express support for both the wild fishery and aquaculture, and pressed for unity.
“There is room enough in the Chesapeake Bay for both aquaculture and the wild fishery,” Brown said. “Our oyster industry was decimated by disease and it is just recovering from it now. They are coming back more and more, and starting to inch way up the Bay. We need to keep our public fishery open to put oysters on the table for consumers and because it is economically viable for the state of Maryland.”
