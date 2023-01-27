ShoreRivers, partners gather to discuss social, environmental justice

Representatives from ShoreRivers, Adkins Arboretum, Men for Change, Minary’s Dream Alliance, Talbot Family Network, Kent Attainable Housing, His Hope Ministries, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, and Envision the Choptank are pictured at Adkins Arboretum. Margan Glover led the group on the arboretum’s “Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad” walk.

 Photo by Margan Glover

RIDGELY — ShoreRivers and eight non-profit partners came together at Adkins Arboretum last month for the organization’s second Social and Environmental Justice Community Convening. The group was comprised of local community-based organizations working on a variety of issues that are at the intersection of social and environmental justice, including equitable housing, youth pathways, and land access.


