ShoreRivers programs keeps thousands of gallons of waste out of rivers

ShoreRivers pumpout boat prevent 20,155 gallons of waste from being discharged into local rivers.

 COURTESY CBMM

EASTON — As part of its efforts to protect and restore Eastern Shore waterways, ShoreRivers regularly works to identify and address all pollution sources, including nutrient pollution and harmful bacteria that can be introduced from recreational boaters’ waste. Boat discharge, especially in marinas, high boat traffic areas, and sheltered coves, can lead to pollution hotspots that pose serious health risks to humans and animals.


