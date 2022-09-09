WYE MILLS — This fall, swimmers and cyclists have two opportunities to support ShoreRivers while enjoying the beautiful Eastern Shore: the ShoreRivers Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College on Sept. 18, and the Maryland Swim for Life at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River on Sept. 24. Visit ShoreRivers.org/events for information and to register.
Plan to pedal with ShoreRivers on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the 18th annual Ride for Clean Rivers at Chesapeake College. Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean waterways.
Bike riders of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 62-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College and include tech support from Bike Doctor Kent Island, SAG support from Queen Anne’s County Amateur Radio Club, as well as rest stops with food and drink from Sprout.
The metric ride will kick off at 8 a.m. and the 35-mile and 20-mile send-offs will follow at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. respectively. Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a boxed lunch from Sprout and beer from Ten Eyck Brewery. Participants are also encouraged to join teams and create their own fundraising pages to boost support for their ride from others.
While on campus, plan to tour the extensive wetland restoration project on the west end of campus adjacent to U.S. Route 50. ShoreRivers has designed and installed multiple pollution-reducing practices on campus with support from the Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund.
Set out to swim with the District of Columbia Aquatics Club at the Maryland Swim for Life on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Chester River. Maryland Swim for Life is a USMS-sanctioned open water event and community fundraiser held annually at Rolph’s Wharf on the Chester River in Chestertown.
Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. followed by safety briefings, and swim starts at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. A picnic celebration and awards ceremony will be held at noon. Register before Sept. 21 at shorerivers.org/events for 2.5K, 5K, and 7.5K swims, plus 1.2-mile and 2.4-mile Triathlon challenge swims.
DC Aquatics appreciates its lead sponsors TYR and Wawa. Proceeds from Maryland Swim for Life support four local nonprofits whose mission statements include environmental, medical, health, wellness and fitness advocacy. ShoreRivers is honored to be a beneficiary again this year. The Chester Riverkeeper is pleased to provide on-the-water safety support as well as water quality and bacteria testing results.
If you are not a swimmer or a cyclist but wish to participate, ShoreRivers also seeks volunteers for these events. Contact Freya Farley with questions or to sign up: ffarley@shorerivers.org.
