EASTON — National Soil Health Day is today, Wednesday, June 23. It puts a focus on farmers, growers and others who are enhancing the health of soil quality. Soil health is important for farming, conservation and efforts to reduce runoffs that impact the Chesapeake Bay and its expansive watershed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and its Maryland National Resource Conservation Service are commemorating Soil Health Day to promote a view of the soil as a living ecosystem.
“Soil’s functions, such as water storage, nutrient cycling, and chemical/physical buffering all play valuable roles in both agriculture and conservation,” Jason Martin, a resource soil scientist with Maryland NRCS.
The agency is encouraging more farmers to adopt conservation practices to improve soil quality.
“Soil health is important because it takes a more holistic view that traditionally has not been considered in production agriculture,” said Rachel Yeatman, a district conservationist with NRCS.
“Instead of focusing on individual aspects such as yield, pest mitigation, crop nutrients and inputs, it merges all these goals and focuses on how a functioning soil ecosystem can meet these goals. The interconnection of physical, biotic, and chemical factors within the soil work together to help minimize farm inputs while maximizing goals.”
