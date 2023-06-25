ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels unanimously approved a $2.9 million purchase contract for Environmental Concern’s waterfront property, which will be used as a future public park and town office site.
The approval, which took place at a special commissioners’ meeting on Thursday, comes after several months of negotiations between the town and nonprofit Environmental Concern. The town announced the agreement of sale on June 7, stating the action was taken to protect the property from potential development and provide town residents with an opportunity to envision an “expansive” new park.
Environmental Concern has outgrown the property and needs to move its operations to a larger tract, according to a news release from the town.
The nonprofit’s 7.6-acre property is located off of Boundary Lane. The land is adjacent to San Domingo Creek and the town’s nature trail. Much of the property is used as a nursery operation for native wetland plants, but a 3,330-square foot administrative office building serving as the nonprofit’s headquarters and professional training space is also located on the property.
About 4.6 acres are within the town limits and are designated as an intensely developed area within the critical area, which allows for potential development. However, nearly three acres remain in the county land and are designated as a resource conservation area.
The town intends to establish the property as a community park, with possible open space areas, said Town Manager Rob Straebel. Future park amenities will be determined through a public charrette process, but the town commissioners will have the final say on what will be included in the park’s master plan.
Discussions on the property’s future came into the public spotlight late last year when a request to annex nearly three acres of the property into the town — an action that would have required a comprehensive plan amendment — came before the planning commission.
Environmental Concern’s main focus with the annexation was to correct an alleged mapping error with the parcel, as the roughly three acres in question were outside of the town’s defined limits, according to information provided by its representatives at a November planning commission meeting. Residents disputed the alleged error and raised concerns about the possibility of rezoning the property to allow for development in an area they believed was better suited for preservation.
In December, the town planning commission voted to not recommend the comprehensive plan amendment that could have annexed the property into the town.
The same month, town residents approached Commission President David Breimhurst asking if there was a way to raise private money to purchase the property, prompting him to recommend them to speak to Steve Kline, president of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy.
Kline was “instrumental” in helping the town start the process of procuring grant money from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Program Open Space, and in purchase proposal discussions with Suzanne and Gene Slear, the president and vice president of Environmental Concern and the nonprofit’s board.
Commissioner Tad DuPont motioned to accept the contract for the property, adding he “fully expect(ed)” the town to use the nonprofit’s existing office space.
Discussions on plans for a new combined town hall and police department complex began in late April, eliciting concerns from residents and commissioners on high construction costs.
Commissioner Katrina Whittington echoed DuPont’s comments, saying the property would make a “wonderful setting” for the new town office.
“...it’s repurposing something we already have; I know a lot of concerned citizens are here, concerned about not using something we already had in the town versus building brand new for a town hall and police station,” she said.
Locals commended town officials on their efforts to protect the property from development.
Kline said his organization was “strongly supportive” of the town’s purchase agreement.
“The town of St. Michaels has a regionally unique opportunity here,” he said. “They’re not making any more land, and certainly not any more shoreline and waterfront property, and so as you think about how to operationalize this for the folks here in St. Michaels and all across Talbot County — which is worth noting is the least accessible public shoreline in the state of Maryland, it’s one of only two counties in Maryland without a state park, and so you have people that can really enjoy this place only through the windshield of their car in driving by.”
Kline also highlighted the town’s chance to expand in close proximity to an existing park and nature trail, and urged the town to keep an open space park on the property.
St. Michaels resident Langley Shook echoed commendations to the town and to the Slears for their vision in saving the property.
“I also assure you folks that if the development of this property (is) to make it what Steve Kline described as a true open space, environmentally friendly property, which I think most, if not all of us, hope it will be, I and others with whom I’ve spoken will pitch in earnestly to raise the funds to help make it happen,” he said.
An initial environmental assessment of the property will occur “hopefully” within the next two weeks, Straebel said.
The town is already soliciting requests for proposals from land planning, urban design and landscape architecture firms to study the site, develop a public consensus building process, hold community visioning meetinfs and prepare a unified master plan that reflects the community’s input, needs and values. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. July 21.
