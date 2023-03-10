ST. MICHAELS — The Commissioners of St. Michaels voted unanimously Wednesday to uphold the town planning commission’s unfavorable recommendation for a comprehensive plan amendment that could have annexed nearly three acres of a nonprofit’s property into the town.
The proposed amendment, which came before the planning commission last spring and again in late fall, would have revised text, tables and maps within three chapters of the town’s comprehensive plan. An amendment to the plan’s first chapter listed the proposed annexation of nonprofit Environment Concern Inc.’s property with a future residential designation.
The nonprofit’s 7.5 acre parcel is located partially within the town of St. Michaels and Talbot County. The 2.98 acres that were in question are outside of the town’s defined limits and are designated as a resource conservation area (RC) to the county.
Environmental Concern had initially requested annexation because they believed there was a mapping error with the town’s boundary.
In June 2022, the planning commission voted 4-0 to recommend annexation of a portion of Environmental Concern’s parcel mapped outside of the town and to classify it as R1, a residential designation. However, the June vote was inconsistent with the comprehensive plan and the commission needed to vote to recommend an amendment to the comprehensive plan.
A November public hearing on the amendment was well attended by town residents, with most opposing the amendment and annexation due to concerns of future development and disputes with the alleged town boundary mapping errors.
Gene Slear, vice president of Environmental Concern, and attorney Zach Smith spoke in favor of the amendment and potential annexation during the public hearing, arguing that they were primarily focused on correcting the boundary issue.
The planning commission ultimately voted against the amendment in December, with members citing the annexation’s low priority, maps not proving the boundary error and residents’ concerns with development as reasons to not change the comprehensive plan for the annexation.
The planning commission certified its decision on Jan. 19, starting the 90-day clock for the town commissioners to act on the application.
However, Maryland land use statutes allow for a 60-day extension of that deadline for exigent circumstances, prompting Slear to request an extension for the nonprofit to develop a “comprehensive response” to the planning commission’s unfavorable recommendation.
In a late February email to the town manager and the town’s planning and zoning officer, Slear said the planning commission and town commissioners had received information from individuals that did not fairly represent Environmental Concern’s request.
On Wednesday, the town commissioners were presented with three options: voting to grant Slear with the 60-day extension, pushing the deadline for action back to June 18, allowing the amendment to move forward with the existing deadline of April 18 or upholding the planning commission’s recommendation and not proceeding further.
If the commissioners had decided to move forward with the existing deadline, the amendment would have been introduced at the March 22 meeting, followed by a public hearing on April 12.
Two St. Michaels residents briefly addressed the town commissioners before the decision was made.
Langley Shook noted that Environmental Concern was quiet following the December planning decision until Slear asked the town for an extension in late February. Referencing the land use statute on exigent circumstances allowing for an extension, Shook said that there was no evidence that the town commissioners were facing circumstances warranting the extension, meaning there was no legal basis to extend the time under the law.
Stephen Huntoon reminded the commissioners of the “overwhelming and unanimous opposition” from town residents regarding the proposed comprehensive plan amendment and expressed hope that the commissioners would not move forward with the extension.
After some additional discussion on the time limit for the commissioners to decide whether or not to move forward, a motion to let the planning commission’s decision stand was made and unanimously approved.
