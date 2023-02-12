ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Department of Agriculture officials spoke with the Eastern Shore Delegation Friday on issues impacting the agriculture industry and their continued work in supporting the state’s top commercial industry.
Newly appointed Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks introduced himself and his team to the delegation and brought a welcoming message from Gov. Wes Moore.
“...when (Moore) says ‘leave no one behind,’ he’s talking about the Eastern Shore too,” he said, adding that agriculture, especially on the Shore, plays a role in all of the new governor’s goals.
One of Atticks’ top priorities is ensuring Maryland’s agriculture industry, a significant portion of which is on the Shore, is more proactive in responding to impacts. The state’s $8.25 billion agriculture industry includes 12,300 farms across 2 million acres of farmland, with an average farm size of 165 acres.
“I’ve been working in the industry on the outside of MDA for 20 years, and I’ve noticed that the industry, the agencies, have been reactive rather than proactive,” he said. “Stuff comes at us, and of course stuff’s going to keep coming at us — a lot of it in the legislature, a lot of it from the federal government — but we have to be more proactive, we have to get at the table the year before this stuff comes at us.”
To get ahead of issues facing Maryland agriculture, the industry needs to look at ways to mitigate incoming impacts, change their course or come up with a plan to push back, Atticks said. He also plans to interact heavily with farmers and communities across the state to learn more about what’s affecting them.
“These are industries we have to keep, and we have to do more than keep — we have to promote, we have to make them more profitable. The state does a great job of preserving farms,” he said. “We’ve got to keep doing that, but we have to start preserving farmers’ pockets as well and making sure they’re making more money, because if a farmer is profitable, it’s just going to be better for everybody.”
A pressing issue for the Department of Agriculture is highly pathogenic avian influenza, said Steve Connelly, the deputy secretary of agriculture. The disease, primarily spread from wild birds and migrating waterfowl, is highly infectious with a high mortality rate. The first case on the Delmarva peninsula was reported in late February 2022, and six cases total have been reported in Maryland — three of which were in Cecil County and one in Queen Anne’s County.
The virus has been detected in 47 states across the country, which has had a significant impact on egg prices.
While basic inflation was driving up the cost of eggs even before the avian influenza outbreak, the virus lowered the production of eggs during the high demand holiday period, Connelly said. State departments of agriculture and industry leaders had success in containing the earlier Delmarva outbreaks, but the current outbreaks in Virginia and Pennsylvania keep the disease a high risk in the region, making biosecurity for producers crucial, he said.
The agency is also promoting the use of blue catfish as part of its seafood marketing program, and is continuing outreach on the benefits of harvesting the fish. The invasive blue catfish are a “major threat” to the native species in the Chesapeake Bay, Connelly said.
Another invasive species that continues to pose a threat to Maryland is the spotted lanternfly, which feeds on several different plants, but prefers trees and grapevines. As spotted lanternflies feed, they secrete a sticky substance called honeydew, which can develop an intense odor, cover manmade structures and colonize black, sooty mold. Their feeding can stunt growth, reduce yields and cause localized damage.
Hans Schmidt, the agency’s assistant secretary for resource conservation, spoke to the delegation on priorities in MDA’s strategic plan: restoration of the Chesapeake Bay, climate resiliency and environmental justice. The office has ramped up its efforts to meet the Bay’s 2025 restoration goals and integrated climate-smart farming practices into its conservation agenda.
On environmental justice, Schmidt said the office is working to ensure that all of its programs and services are available to all farmers through expansion of its programs with financial and technical assistance.
“We’ve made considerable efforts to understand the challenges that the small urban farms have; they’re very different than the larger traditional farms that we’ve been giving services (to) or provided services to in the past,” he said. “So we’ve done a considerable effort to reach out and go to those areas, understand the challenges that those farmers have, and then bring them back in developing some programs that will help them.”
Connelly also touched on the achievements of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) — a state-county partnership program that that preserves land through easement purchases — over the last year. The program preserves the most productive farmland in the state to ensure a base for continued growing.
In 2022, 9,336 acres were preserved in 78 easements. Since the program’s inception in 1977, it’s preserved just over 350,000 acres through about 2,600 easements.
