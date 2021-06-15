ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) announced the sign-up period for this year’s annual Cover Crop Program will run from July 1 to July 16. The conservation program provides farmers with cost-share assistance to offset seed, labor, and equipment costs associated with planting cover crops on their fields in fall to build healthy soils and protect the Chesapeake Bay.
“The success and popularity of the Cover Crop Program is one of many examples that show how Maryland is leading the nation on sustainable agriculture practices,” said MDA Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Cover crops are a critical tool in our efforts to protect the Chesapeake Bay watershed while also promoting healthy, productive farmland across the state. I encourage all farmers to contact their local soil conservation district and learn more about the program’s new incentives and application process.”
Enrollment will be conducted entirely by mail. Farmers who participated in last year’s cover crop program will receive registration packets in the mail later this month. Starting July 1, applications will also be available on the program’s website via mda.maryland.gov. To be considered for cost-share, applications should be mailed to the local soil conservation district for processing and must be postmarked by July 16.
