EASTON — Gov. Larry Hogan awarded $22 million to 25 restoration projects along the Chesapeake Bay and its watersheds, helping to fund stream restoration, stormwater management and other environmental projects in 123 sites across Maryland.
The funding comes through the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Trust Fund, a state program that streamlines the grant award process for organizations and nonprofits working on environmental projects. Of the 123 projects, 12 would be on the Mid-Shore, the majority of them in Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.
Among a major recipient of funding this year is ShoreRivers. The environmental organization will get $1.95 million for two projects in the Chester River and one in Morgan Creek in Kent County. The work will take more than two years to fully complete.
Kristin Junkin, the director of operation and finance for ShoreRivers, said they will be restoring the Foster Farm Stream and creating a “wetland complex” at Schillinger Farm. Both are within the Chester River watershed.
At Morgan Creek, ShoreRivers will create a 15-acre wetland complex in the headwaters that will ultimately help reduce runoff from 482 acres of surrounding agricultural operations.
Two grants awarded to Talbot County will help improve boat ramps at Easton Point and at Dogwood Harbor Road, and another two will also benefit two boat ramps in Queen Anne’s County at Crumpton Landing and Chesapeake Heritage and Visitor Center.
The Department of Natural Resources, which administered the grants, said the 2022 fiscal year grants will remove 45,000 pounds of nitrogen, 4,500 pounds of phosphorus and 6,500 tons of suspended solids.
”These projects best exemplify meaningful action of local communities and organizations partnering to improve water quality of our Bay,” said DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our support of restoration that not only protects our waterways, but also provides critical nature-based solutions to combat climate impacts.”
