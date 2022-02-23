EASTON — Following disagreements among council members during a meeting Tuesday, the Talbot County Council is delaying the votes on two Lakeside resolutions until March.
Although Resolution 308 and Resolution 313 were both eligible for vote Tuesday evening, continued discussion and disagreements among council members prompted council president Chuck Callahan to table the votes until the March 8 meeting.
Resolution 308, which was introduced in August 2021, would rescind the previously passed Resolution 281 — legislation approving a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit in August 2020 — without prejudice so that Lakeside’s developers could try to ask for water and sewer approval again in the future.
Resolution 313, which was introduced in December 2021, would amend the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan.
More specifically, Resolution 313 would allow Lakeside developers to connect a small number of homes to the existing wastewater treatment plant over the next 18 months to lighten the burden on Trappe’s existing system. Within 18 months from the final issuance of all permits and approvals for the new wastewater treatment plant, all wastewater would need to be redirected to the new system. Any new connections from Lakeside to the existing system are also subject to the town’s system meeting the Maryland Department of the Environment's standards.
When Resolution 308 came up on the meeting’s agenda, Callahan deferred to council Vice President Pete Lesher, who introduced the resolution, for his thoughts on voting that evening.
“I think we’re getting close to the conclusion on this one,” Lesher said before asking the council to hold off on taking action.
The county council previously deferred a vote on Resolution 308 after a fiery debate at the Jan. 25 meeting.
Lesher asked that the council stick to the plan from a Feb. 15 Lakeside work session with the council and planning commission: not voting until the council heard a formal written opinion from the planning commission at their upcoming meeting on Wednesday, March 2 at 9 a.m.
Council member Laura Price agreed with Lesher, adding that the planning commission didn’t discuss the resolution at their February meeting because of the scheduled work session with the county council.
Council member Frank Divilio offered no comment on the decision. Council member Corey Pack stated that he was ready to vote, but noted that a majority of the council wanted to push the vote back until March.
Echoing Lesher, Callahan agreed to letting the planning commission review the resolution again before voting at the next council meeting.
Moving on to Resolution 313, Callahan deferred to Price for first comments. Price explained that after the county planning commission had reviewed the resolution at their Jan. 5 meeting, they determined that it was not consistent with the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan.
However, she also brought up that an amendment to the resolution was introduced by Lesher and read into the record at the Jan. 25 council meeting. Lesher’s amendment changes the language in the original resolution to add a requirement saying that any new connections in Lakeside’s start-up phase are subject to Trappe’s existing wastewater facility being upgraded to be an enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) plant. The treated effluent must also meet ENR standards.
Price added that she wanted the planning commission to comment on Lesher’s amendment.
“I know for one I would like to see what they have to say about that amendment, whether that amendment would be consistent with the comprehensive plan or not,” she said.
Lesher agreed with Price, saying what she outlined would be his “preferred course of action.”
Callahan then asked Price if she thought withdrawing Resolution 313 and drafting a new one would be a better idea. She disagreed, saying she didn’t want to stop the process and that she would rather hear what the planning commission had to say on the amendment so the council would know what to do moving forward.
Divilio asked a question of clarification on the amendment and voiced that he’d received complaints from people on the wastewater treatment plants.
Price responded by confirming that the existing plant has been scheduled for an upgrade for years, and a few more years would pass before the upgrade actually took place. The problem facing the council is what they should do in that interim time, she said.
Pack jumped into the discussion with a different angle, pointing out that the matter before the council for vote was Resolution 313 — the legislation that the planning commission found to be inconsistent with the comprehensive water and sewer plan.
Pack and Price began a tense back-and-forth exchange, with both council members talking over the other.
County attorney Patrick Thomas joined the conversation to set the record straight, confirming that Resolution 313 was exactly the same as it was when it was introduced. He added that Lesher’s amendment had only been introduced, no one had made a motion to actually amend the resolution, and that the planning commission hasn’t given comment on it yet.
Additional debate between council members ensued.
Lesher later jumped into the conversation, explaining that the council couldn’t vote on Resolution 313 as it was written because it was deemed inconsistent by the planning commission. He then laid out possibilities for the council to resolve the issue at hand.
Similar to Callahan’s earlier comment, Lesher also proposed having all three of the resolution’s sponsors withdraw their support, letting the resolution die. However, if all three sponsors didn’t withdraw support, or if the council decided to take no action, the legislation would remain alive and the planning commission could consider the amendment.
Callahan voiced his support for withdrawing the vote and pushing the vote to a later date.
“I think for the purposes of simplifying this, I think we all know where we need to go and we’re struggling to get to the finish line here,” Callahan said. “I would prefer my vote to be withdrawn, that’s what I would like to do."
Price again emphasized that she was not willing to withdraw her sponsorship of Resolution 313.
“Everybody’s just got their minds made up that they’re not willing to do anything, that they’re not allowed to let the procedure take place because they know, every council member knows exactly what the planning commissioners [are] probably going to decide because they’ve already stated their preference to connect to ENR,” she said. “So I think we kind of know what the outcome is going to be, and I feel like someone’s trying to usurp the proper procedure to get their desired outcome, and so I am not going to withdraw my sponsorship of the resolution and I’m not going to withdraw the sponsorship of the amendment.”
Price added that the planning commission would be considering Resolution 308 at their next meeting, so they should consider the amendment so the council could come back together and figure out their next steps.
Divilio later voiced concerns that the council had confused the Maryland Department of the Environment.
A Feb. 3 letter from MDE, which was the subject of a Feb. 15 joint work session between the council and planning commission, stated that the department was uncertain on determinations from the planning commission and on the council’s pending legislation. The letter stated that the department was “unable to determine the actual position of the county” and requested that the council and planning commission provide a definitive position on Lakeside.
Divilio proposed that the vote on the resolution be tabled for a future meeting, and Callahan agreed to set the matter aside for a few weeks.
A recording of the full meeting can be found on the Talbot County website under county council meeting videos.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
