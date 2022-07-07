EASTON — Local residents continued to express support for legislation banning single-use plastic bags at an Easton Town Council public hearing Tuesday.
The public hearing on the ordinance continued from the June 6 town council meeting, which offered standing room only for plastic-free community activists coming out to speak.
The draft ordinance prohibits Easton retailers from providing customers with single-use disposable plastic bags. However, exceptions exist for certain items.
Exceptions are made for fresh fish, meat and poultry products; otherwise unpackaged fruits, nuts, or vegetables; otherwise unpackaged confectionery, fresh cheese, baked goods; ice; food and goods from farmers’ markets; prescription drugs from pharmacies; newspapers; dry-cleaned goods; packages of multiple bags intended for disposing garbage, pet waste or yard waste; or plant material, flowers or potted plants to prevent spoilage and moisture damage to other purchases.
Violating the ordinance will be classified as a municipal infraction. Written warnings will be issued for a retailer’s first violation, a $25 fine for the second and a $50 fine for subsequent violations. A transaction involving multiple plastic bags distributed to one customer will count as one offense.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Plastic-Free Easton leader Elaine Tama told the council that the movement has significant community support. A petition in favor of the bill has 427 signers, among other supporters online.
Tama said she spoke to local officials in Westminster, a town in Carroll County that recently enacted similar legislation, about their plastic-free experience. The officials told Tama that after educating the community on the rules of the ordinance, there weren’t many compliance issues.
Easton resident Patty Brennan echoed Tama’s comments, saying she was pleased to see the plastic-free bill coming forward, calling it essential for the future well-being of the town and environment.
She encouraged the town council to ask merchants in town to stop having clerks and cashiers force plastic bags on people during the interim before the bill is voted on.
Numerous locations across Maryland have already banned the use of plastic bags or implemented a charge for each bag needed.
Montgomery and Howard counties both impose a five-cent charge on single-use plastic bags. Baltimore City banned the use of plastic bags and imposed a five-cent tax on paper bags.
On the Eastern Shore, Chestertown implemented a ban on plastic bags for all retailers in the town starting in January 2012.
The public hearing for the plastic-free ordinance will continue at a future town council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.