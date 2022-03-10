EASTON — The Talbot County Council shot down heavily-discussed legislation concerning the proposed Lakeside development, ending months of debate in the hopes of continuing to move forward with improving Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant.
Discussion on legislation for Lakeside, a 2,501-unit residential development planned in Trappe, and its wastewater plant proposals, have dominated county council meetings over the last several months.
Resolution 308, Resolution 313 and an amendment to Resolution 313 were all eligible for vote at the Tuesday night council meeting. Resolution 308 and Resolution 313 were originally slated for a vote at the Feb. 22 meeting, but continued discussion and disagreements among multiple council members prompted County Council President Chuck Callahan to table the votes until Tuesday.
Introduced in August 2021, Resolution 308 aimed to rescind the previously passed Resolution 281 — legislation approving a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit in August 2020 — without prejudice so that Lakeside’s developers could try to ask for water and sewer approval again in the future. The resolution attracted dozens of locals to speak out on the development at a public hearing in October 2021.
Opening the discussion on Resolution 308, Talbot County Planning Officer Miguel Salinas stated that the planning commission had discussed the resolution and recommended that it be withdrawn in light of Amendment 1 to Resolution 313. The planning commission thought the amendment was a “good compromise between all parties involved,” Salinas said.
Lesher then withdrew his sponsorship of the legislation, effectively killing the resolution.
The council then moved on to discuss voting on Resolution 313 and its amendment.
Resolution 313, which was originally introduced in December 2021 by Council Member Laura Price, would amend the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan by allowing Lakeside developers to connect a small number of homes to the existing wastewater treatment plant over the next 18 months to lighten the burden on Trappe’s existing system.
Within 18 months from the final issuance of all permits and approvals for the new wastewater treatment plant, all wastewater would need to be redirected to the new system. Any new connections from Lakeside to the existing system are also subject to the town’s system meeting the Maryland Department of the Environment’s (MDE) standards.
Amendment 1 to Resolution 313, which was introduced by Council Vice President Pete Lesher and read into the record at the Jan. 25 meeting, slightly modified the language in the original resolution. His amendment added a requirement saying that any new connections in Lakeside’s startup phase are subject to Trappe’s existing wastewater facility being upgraded to an enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) plant. The treated discharge must also meet ENR standards.
Salinas explained that the planning commission had voted 4-1 on March 2 to say that Amendment 1 was consistent with the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan. The commission noted that the comprehensive plan’s policies supported protection of the county’s waterways, and upgrading the existing plant to ENR standards would help with the impairment to La Trappe Creek.
Price stated that for several months, she’s been working to come up with an amendment that works as a compromise to protect the rivers and give the developer more flexibility in construction, but asserted that it’s never been her intention to stop the project. Her amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan — Resolution 313 — was drafted to make sure the new wastewater treatment plant was connected to ENR technology.
She further explained that Resolution 308 was designed to address the long-term connection and whether or not a new spray irrigation wastewater treatment plant could be built as a long-term solution, while Resolution 313 was intended for a finite period of time to address the startup phase of connecting Lakeside homes to the existing wastewater treatment plant.
County Engineer Ray Clarke explained the process that would start if the council voted to approve Amendment 1, saying that he would have to send it to MDE for review and approval, which would take 30 to 90 days.
Council Member Frank Divilio voiced frustration with the continued situation, saying that he was done debating and ready to make a motion to vote down Resolution 313.
Price added that the council couldn’t do anything to speed up the replacement of the Trappe wastewater plant.
“I think we all agree on the fact that we want to have the best technology possible for our wastewater treatment plants and that is going to move forward, whether [the] Lakeside development was ever on the map or not,” she said.
However, Price also voiced concern for the short-term connection of Lakeside homes to the existing plant, which she said wouldn’t be good for the river.
Lesher joined the discussion, saying that since last summer, he’d heard from hundreds of constituents asking him and the council to do something about the Lakeside situation and health of La Trappe Creek.
“Not one of those people that we’ve heard from has said to leave things as the council set forth in Resolution 281 as amended,” he said. “Not one of them has said that the sewer that was set forth there and approved by MDE is good enough.”
“I think we owe it to our constituents to vote for this amendment of 313, and so I will ask us to vote on that,” he continued. “This is a vote for cleaner water.”
Following additional discussion, Price seconded Lesher’s motion for a vote. Callahan, Divilio and Council Member Corey Pack all voted against Amendment 1.
After the amendment failed to pass, the council was left with the unamended Resolution 313, which was found to be inconsistent with the county comprehensive plan. Because of that, Lesher and Price both withdrew their support from the legislation.
Divilio then requested that the council send a letter to MDE explaining what the council had done, their stance on the issue and their preference to have the agency help improve Trappe’s plant as quickly as possible.
County Attorney Patrick Thomas jumped into the conversation to say that the motion should be to direct staff in the county Office of Law to draft a letter for the council’s approval at the next meeting.
The council unanimously voted in support of the motion outlined by Thomas.
The Talbot County Council is next scheduled to meet on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
