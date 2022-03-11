EASTON — During a meeting Tuesday, the Talbot County Council introduced 14 resolutions amending the county's comprehensive water and sewer plan.
Amendments to the county's comprehensive water and sewer plan (CWSP) can only be made four times a year.
Resolution 315
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add an $8.6 million capital project to replace the Town of Easton's Glebe Water Treatment Plant with upgraded technology.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 316
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add an $800,000 capital project for force main pressure sensors and vacuum sensors for the Region I (Unionville, Tunis Mills and Copperville) and Region II (Royal Oak, Newcomb and Bellevue) Martingham sewer service areas.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 317
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add a $360,000 capital project for a new emergency generator for the Region II Martingham sewer service area and Martingham water system.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 318
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add a $2.19 million capital project to eliminate septic systems in the villages of Bar Neck and Fairbank by extending service from the Region V (Tilghman) wastewater system.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 319
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add a $43 million capital project for the Region V (Tilghman) wastewater system enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) upgrades and the elimination of septic systems in and around the villages of Sherwood, Wittman, McDaniel and Claiborne by extending sewer from the Tilghman wastewater system.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 320
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add an $800,000 capital project for individual grinder pumps in the Region I (Unionville, Tunis Mills, Copperville) sewer service area.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 321
This resolution would amend the CWSP to add a $1.5 million capital project for sewer collection system improvements for the Region V (Tilghman) sanitary district.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 322
This resolution would amend the CWSP to reclassify and remap certain real property located on Unionville Road in Easton from unprogrammed to "S-1" immediate priority status.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 323
This resolution would amend the CWSP to reclassify and remap certain real property located on St. Michaels Road (Route 33) in Easton from unprogrammed to "S-1" immediate priority.
All council members except for Council Vice President Pete Lesher introduced the resolution.
Resolution 324
This resolution would amend the CWSP to reclassify and remap certain real property located at 26491 Royal Oak Road (Route 329) in Royal Oak and property located on Royal Oak Road — shown on tax map 41 as parcel 233, lot 1 — from unprogrammed to "S-1" immediate priority status.
All council members except for Lesher introduced the resolution.
Resolution 325
This resolution would amend the CWSP to reclassify and remap certain real property located at 26383 Royal Oak Road (Route 329) in Easton — shown on tax map 41 as parcel 214 — from unprogrammed to "S-1" immediate priority status.
All council members except for Lesher introduced the resolution.
Resolution 326
This resolution would amend the CWSP to authorize Talbot County's acquisition of the wastewater treatment plant serving the Preserve at Wye Mills, with the wastewater treatment plant being located at Rustling Oaks Drive in Wye Mills.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Resolution 327
This resolution would amend the CWSP for the purpose of providing that startup wastewater treatment for phase 1, section 1 of the Lakeside project and its treated effluent shall at least meet ENR standards and further providing that connection to the existing Trappe wastewater system is conditioned in part upon the existing system not having any outstanding Maryland Department of the Environment enforcement actions, consent orders or violations.
The resolution was introduced by Council Member Laura Price. Price introduced the resolution to address the continued Lakeside situation to ensure that wastewater is treated to ENR standards and to give the developer more flexibility in treating the effluent.
Resolution 328
This resolution would amend the Talbot County CWSP to revise chapter three, which discusses amendment procedures.
County Attorney Patrick Thomas explained that the resolution was requested by Price to allow the county more flexibility for processing amendments to the CWSP initiated by the county throughout the year rather than quarterly.
All council members introduced the resolution.
Public hearings for all of the resolutions will be held on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
