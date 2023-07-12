EASTON — Members of the Talbot County Council, joined by county officials and state legislators, met with Secretary of the Environment Serena McIlwain July 6 to discuss ongoing infrastructure and sewer projects in the county.
McIlwain, who was selected as the secretary of the environment by Gov. Wes Moore in January, had a busy Thursday on the Shore, making stops in Cambridge, Trappe and Easton prior to meeting with the county council.
She was joined by several other representatives from the Maryland Department of the Environment, along with Sen. Johnny Mautz, R-37, and Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-37B.
Talbot County Engineer Ray Clarke provided brief overviews of the main projects the county has on its plate: the University of Maryland Medical System’s regional medical center, the replacement of the Preserve at Wye Mills Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Region V (Tilghman) wastewater treatment plant’s upgrade to enhanced nutrient removal technologies and other sewer extension projects underway.
Several residents attended the meeting to raise concerns about the timeline of extending sewer service to Bozman and Neavitt. Septic systems in the communities are considered substandard or failing due to poor soil quality and a high groundwater table.
A resolution to extend sewer service to just over 600 parcels in the area was passed in 2018, and the county is working with MDE to get the project out to bid, Clarke said.
Clarke acknowledged the importance of getting sewer to the villages, noting that it was an issue everyone could agree on.
However, one Neavitt resident said she was getting discouraged by the progress so far and worried about the project not being completed for another five years.
“This is getting ridiculous,” she said, adding that several of her neighbors are unable to use their showers now.
Clarke said “hopefully” the sewer hookups will occur in 2027.
Another resident emphasized the need to expedite the project, saying the current situation is bad for the environment and for property owners.
McIlwain said she would look into the holdups regarding the projects.
