EASTON — Following an hour of fiery debate among members of the Talbot County Council, the council voted 3-2 to defer a vote on Resolution 308 — legislation that aims to rescind water and sewer approval for portions of the large-scale development Lakeside at Trappe.
The resolution, which was finally eligible for vote at the Tuesday, Jan. 25, meeting after numerous hearings and public comments in fall 2021, sparked passionate debate from all of the council members. Lakeside, a 2,501-unit residential development planned in Trappe, and its wastewater plant proposals have been among some of the most contentious issues the county council has faced in the last year.
Resolution 308 was introduced by council Vice President Pete Lesher in August 2021 as counter legislation to the previously passed Resolution 281, which approved a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit. Resolution 308 would rescind 281 without prejudice, meaning that the development could seek water and sewer approval again in the future.
Four of the five current council members voted to approve Resolution 281 based on a draft permit in August 2020, with only Lesher holding out against it.
Lesher brought the resolution forward after new information came to light concerning the existing wastewater treatment plant in Trappe, which was planned to take on the first 120 homes of the development. Additional changes were made to the discharge permit for Lakeside at Trappe as well.
At the Tuesday meeting, Lesher began the discussion on his resolution, saying that the council didn’t yet have an opinion on whether or not approving Resolution 308 would be supported by the comprehensive plan from the county’s planning commission.
However, he also pointed out that the February planning commission meeting would be an opportunity to obtain that opinion, something he deemed important to have before proceeding on a vote. With that, Lesher proposed deferring the vote on the resolution until after the February meeting — a statement that ignited the conversation.
In response, council member Frank Divilio said that he was confused on what Lesher was trying to accomplish by holding off on a vote to let the planning commission address the resolution.
“Why would we ask the planning commission to rescind 281 when we could put something better together?” Divilio asked.
According to the county attorney, rescinding 281 wouldn’t do anything, and the same legal recommendation would be provided to the planning commission, Divilio said. He also asked what the commission would be reviewing that involves a comprehensive plan, saying that he didn’t see why the council would ask for the commission’s opinion.
Council member Laura Price jumped in to support Lesher, saying that there was new information that needed to be considered. She added that the planning commission has authority and the council can’t pass something that the commission doesn’t approve.
Price added that she and two other council members had introduced a resolution in December to amend the county’s water and sewer plan, and pointed out that it makes sense for the commission to review both resolutions at the same meeting.
“So while we may not officially need it, it does make sense, at least in my mind,” Price said. “If we’re going to be sending 313 to them … to go ahead and let them officially make a statement on Resolution 308, which makes more sense than what they did on 281.”
Council member Corey Pack joined the conversation, prefacing his comments by asking to call the vote on Resolution 308 at the meeting. He asserted that there was no reason why the council should have suggested that the resolution go to the planning commission, saying that the commission doesn’t rule on whether or not the council will rescind a resolution.
“So this is just a political ploy, in my opinion,” Pack said. “It’s kicking the can, it’s trying to use an invalid action of the planning commission because members of this council know it’s loaded in their favor.”
Pack continued by suggesting that council members would stand behind the planning commission’s decision to support Resolution 308 and then say that the council couldn’t do anything. He pointed out that the county attorney has stated multiple times that there’s no way to rescind 281.
“You cannot unring the bell; once the sound has emitted on the bell, it’s gone,” he said of the rescission. “So to try to say that they can go back and redo this — you can’t. 281 has already been enacted, it’s already been sent to MDE, MDE has already accepted it, and it already has been incorporated into the county’s comprehensive plan, which MDE has the authority over.”
Price jumped back in to counter Pack’s comments, saying that the developer had to ask the county council for permission to get the wastewater discharge permit. Without council approval, the developers wouldn’t have been allowed to continue on the project, she said, to which Pack disagreed.
“Trappe or the developer does not have the authority to connect or do this without our blessing, that’s why 281 exists,” Price said. “You can sit there and you can chuckle, but that is the truth.”
More discussion ensued.
Later, Divilio again voiced that he was standing by his vote and would continue to work to make a difference and clean up the water.
“I’m not going to rescind this, send it back to the planning commission for what? For the hope that they can invent some kind of better wastewater treatment facility? Is that what we’re looking for here? No, we’re not sending this back to them over that,” Divilio said. “There’s a plant coming and there’s a development that’s coming, and we need to recognize that, accept it and make it the best that it possibly can. That’s our job.”
Lesher countered Divilio and Pack, saying that because the planning commission had given the council an opinion on Resolution 281, it was entirely appropriate to have them render a new opinion on Resolution 308.
“A short delay in the vote on this to garner that information, which is simply parallel to what we’ve asked for before, on the same subject matter, is entirely reasonable,” he said.
Council president Chuck Callahan, who had been quiet for most of the arguments between the council members, chimed in after a period of silence, saying that he’d been listening and seeing the situation from both sides.
“My thoughts were, you know, why not give an opportunity to the players? Trappe, MDE, the planning commission, the developers. Why don’t we give them a seat at the table in a week, two weeks?” he said. “I don’t see where that harms anything; I think it might clear things up for the public and us.”
Callahan again emphasized that he didn’t see any harm in having a meeting with all of the key players in the Lakeside situation, but also acknowledged that that wasn’t something everyone wanted.
“I think each one of us are right; each one of us are right, that’s possible,” he said. “I want you to understand that each one of us [is] right. We’re fighting amongst ourselves, and we shouldn’t be doing that — what we should be doing is keeping a balanced and open mind.”
Following the end of the tense discussion, Lesher moved to defer the vote and Price seconded it. Callahan also chimed in his support, while Divilio and Pack remained staunchly against deferring.
Even after the vote, the discussion continued.
Callahan asked county manager Clay Stamp to set up a work session with all of the key players. Pack cut him off as he was confirming it, saying the council didn’t need a work session. In response, Callahan told Pack that he didn’t have to be at the meeting.
The council work session will be scheduled for as soon as possible to allow the council to move forward, Lesher said. The Talbot County Planning Commission is scheduled to meet on Feb. 2, where they can then render an opinion on Resolution 308.
The next county council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8. No agenda has been posted yet.
Natalie Jones is a reporter at The Star Democrat in Easton covering crime, health, education and Talbot County Council. You can reach her with questions, comments or tips at njones@chespub.com.
