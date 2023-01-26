EASTON — Despite heavy community pressure to introduce and adopt a resolution “resetting” the contentious Lakeside at Trappe development, the Talbot County Council will not introduce the proposed legislation pushed by local activists.
The public comment portion of Tuesday evening’s council meeting centered on testimony from county residents urging the council to introduce the proposed resolution. While most comments focused on the impacts of the large development and its new wastewater treatment plant, some targeted the newest council members for their alleged inaction in helping the Reset Lakeside initiative move forward.
Reset Lakeside was pushed by the Talbot Integrity Project, a 501(c)(4) that gained local notoriety for its strong aversion to the development through numerous signs posted around the county prior to November’s election. Council Vice President Pete Lesher and Council member Lynn Mielke were listed as two of the group’s preferred candidates for county council on several signs after expressing support for preserving Talbot's rural character through cautious development.
During council comments, Lesher addressed the community’s repeated requests for legislation, acknowledging that he and other council members had been asked to introduce a specific administrative resolution. The proposed legislation had been raised during two prior meetings, with Lesher briefly discussing draft language of the resolution at the council's Dec. 13 meeting.
The proposed administrative resolution would have recognized the county planning commission’s authority to determine consistency of amendments to the comprehensive water and sewer plan, along with asking the Maryland Department of the Environment to suspend the project’s recently reissued wastewater discharge permit, Lesher said.
MDE reissued the permit for a much smaller wastewater treatment facility serving Lakeside in late October. The permit is limited to the first phase of the project and allows for an annual average flow of 100,000 gallons per day — a change from the 540,000 gallons per day requested in the initial application. The 100,000 gallons of flow per day will only allow for 400 residential units to be built. About 2,501 residences were planned for the community.
In considering the request, Lesher spoke with the county’s office of law and members of the Talbot Integrity Project, along with representatives from MDE to assess the impact and effect of the proposed administrative resolution, but came to a different conclusion than hoped for by opponents of the development.
“In short, it is now my understanding that there would be no impact,” he said, pausing briefly before explaining his reasoning.
Because MDE had issued its final permit for the project and the wastewater infrastructure was partially constructed, it seemed “quite clear” that the project has “vested interest” and that the permit can’t be rescinded by MDE, Lesher said.
Additionally, Lesher addressed citizens’ arguments on the effectiveness of the county planning commission’s October 2021 reversal of its decision on Resolution 281 — the original legislation approving a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit. The reversal of the decision was not effective due to its timing, he said.
Resolution 281 was found to be consistent with the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan in May 2020, and the previous council approved the resolution in a 4-1 vote in August 2020. Over a year later, in October 2021, the planning commission reversed its decision on Resolution 281, finding it inconsistent with the comprehensive plan based on new information.
“Had the planning commission made this reversal, a reconsideration of its decision before the county council approval of Resolution 281 in August of 2020, the comprehensive water and sewer plan amendment would have died there and then,” he said. “The planning commission is a gatekeeper, and without this finding of consistency, the amendment cannot proceed to the next level of government.”
Because the planning commission’s action came after approval of the resolution by the county council and MDE, it couldn’t have an effect on what had already occurred, Lesher said. However, he encouraged the community to recognize that the limitations of MDE’s final permit dealt a significant setback to Lakeside, which was also a significant win for those concerned about the project’s scale and environmental impacts.
Further explaining his rationale, Lesher said that he did not proceed with introducing the resolution due to lack of majority support on the council for the legislation.
“My record on environmental protection and our growth management policies is crystal clear; it’s time that we recognize what can be and cannot be accomplished and set a vision for what we must do moving forward,” he said. “As suggested tonight, an adequate public facilities ordinance is I think just one piece of that solution, but not the only one I intend to work on in moving this process forward and setting a vision for this county.”
Mielke echoed Lesher’s comments, saying that MDE slowing down Lakeside’s development process through the limited permit was a major win. She also reaffirmed her commitment to keeping an eye on Lakeside and continuing the county’s somewhat limited input and control on the development.
“I just want to make it clear that we haven’t given up on the issues that are presented there,” she said. “We’re still exploring them and want to do what we can to preserve our environment and to preserve the integrity of Talbot County as a wonderful place to live.”
Council member Keasha Haythe, who was not listed as one of Talbot Integrity Project’s preferred candidates prior to the election, spoke out against criticisms received during the public comment portion, several of which accused her of going back on a promise to reset the development. She denied making any promise to any individual or organization while running for office, including the Talbot Integrity Project or its acting chairman Dan Watson.
“In fact, I want to put on the record and be clear to the Talbot County community that I was in fact harassed and bullied by Mr. Dan Watson to the effect that I had to seek an attorney and send a cease and desist before the election, as well as contacting Sheriff Gamble, because I was feeling threatened and a fear for my life,” she said, adding that Watson called her late at night, texted her and emailed her.
In an email sent out Wednesday afternoon to Talbot Integrity Project supporters, Watson reacted to Haythe’s comments by denying his engagement in “anything resembling bullying behavior.” Watson also said Tuesday’s meeting was the first time he had heard of a cease and desist order.
Closing out the meeting, Council President Chuck Callahan said that while “resetting” Lakeside wasn’t going to happen, the public would have opportunities to give input on the county’s next comprehensive plan.
