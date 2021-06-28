EASTON - Four members of the Talbot County Council withdrew their support of Resolution 299 on June 22, following unanimous recommendations against the legislation from public works and planning commission officials.
Council members Laura Price, Frank Divilio, Corey Pack and Council President Chuck Callahan each withdrew their sponsorship of Resolution 299, which would have approved a nearly $200,000 sewer line extension to more than 100 acres of county-owned countryside preservation property off St. Michaels Road for one toilet at a proposed repurposing facility managed by the Roads Department.
Councilman Pete Lesher did not sponsor the legislation.
Both the Planning Commission and the Public Works Advisory Board were unanimous against the resolution, arguing it ignores a county precedent that only recommends a newly built sewer line to the St. Michaels Road area, including Unionville and Tunis Mills, if a septic system has already failed there.
The Planning Commission found Resolution 299 inconsistent with the 2016 comprehensive plan because the county has not exhausted septic system options. They also raised concerns about potential development, with the Public Works Board saying it could "create irresistible development" down the road.
Pack said he had "several discussions" about the resolution and he thought it was "prudent" to withdraw the legislation because the Planning Commission found it inconsistent. And Patrick Thomas, the county attorney, said there was a precedent to withdraw applications following a finding of inconsistency with the comprehensive plan.
According to Miguel Salinas, the county planner, the council couldn't move on the legislation for two years because of the Planning Commission's finding.
