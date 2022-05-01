EASTON — Following extensive fundraising and community outreach in pursuit of litigation, the Talbot Integrity Project filed a formal request for action and notice to the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Maryland Attorney General on April 26 in reference to the contentious Lakeside at Trappe development.
After growing increasingly frustrated with decisions concerning Lakeside at the county level, Easton resident Dan Watson created the Talbot Integrity Project, a nonprofit with a mission to educate and influence individuals on smart growth in Talbot and the surrounding counties.
Watson also created a fund in late March 2022 for the possible pursuit of litigation against MDE. According to his letter to the editor published on the Talbot Spy on April 26, the litigation fund is two-thirds of the way to reaching its final goal of $500,000, enabling him to begin the process.
The notice, sent to MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, states it has a “two-fold purpose:” urging MDE to “simply do the right thing” for Talbot County by immediately modifying the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan, and providing the required notice under the Environmental Standing Act of Maryland’s code before the Talbot Integrity Project takes further action.
Watson asserted that MDE should delay Lakeside’s wastewater connections for a number of reasons not known by local authorities and MDE in 2020 when Resolution 281 was adopted. The resolution, which passed in August 2020, approved a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit.
Watson cited issues at the existing wastewater treatment plant in Trappe, the poor conditions of La Trappe Creek where the treated effluent would discharge to, and the uncertainty surrounding proposed connections from Lakeside as reasons why the agency should delay the connections further.
He added that for the sake of the environment and public health, it is “necessary” to prohibit any sewer connections from Lakeside to the existing plant until it’s upgraded to enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) technology.
On behalf of the Talbot Integrity Project, Watson requested two actions: that MDE schedule a hearing to receive a “proper presentation of information germane to the substance of this controversy,” and that MDE suspend its November 2020 approval of Resolution 281 until after a hearing and reaching a conclusion on the facts presented.
The letter was also sent via email to two other individuals working for MDE; five individuals working in Region 3 for the Environmental Protection Agency, Sens. Addie Eckardt, R-37 and Paul Pinsky, D-22-Prince George’s; Dels. Johnny Mautz and Chris Adams, R-37B and Kumar Barve, D-17-Montgomery; U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Congressmen Andy Harris, R-Md., and Steny Hoyer, D-Md.
