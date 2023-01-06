EASTON — The November lawsuit alleging the former Talbot County Council made a “lame duck” appointment to the county planning commission will be appealed, according to plaintiffs’ attorney Michael Pullen.
In a Jan. 2 letter to the current Talbot County Council, two of the suit’s plaintiffs, Dirck Bartlett and retired Judge John C. North II, requested that Talbot County consent to an expedited appeal, emphasizing that the case is not a claim against the county, but is for the county.
The original lawsuit argued that the former county council’s Nov. 22 vote to appoint James Corson to the Talbot County Planning Commission was beyond the council’s legal power and authority because the vacancy did not occur until after the council’s term of office expired.
Outgoing Planning Commission Member Lisa Ghezzi’s term was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 2, at midnight, with Corson assuming the position on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 12:01 a.m. Corson’s term is set to end at midnight on Dec. 2, 2027.
The terms of the 2018-2022 Talbot County Council members ended on Monday, Dec. 5 at noon.
The plaintiffs cited two sections of the county charter in the complaint — Section 404(a), which established staggered terms for planning commission members, and Section 706(12), which they alleged defined the beginning and end of those terms.
Under mandate of the charter, the county’s initial planning commission members were appointed on Dec. 3, 1974, and those appointments established the term commencement dates.
Section 706(12) states that “reference to a span of time is not intended to include the day the event occurs, but includes the last day of a period computed, unless that day is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, in which event the period runs until the end of the day thereafter which is neither a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.”
The plaintiffs argued that because Dec. 3 fell on a Saturday, under section 706(12) of the charter, Ghezzi’s term extended to midnight on Monday, Dec. 5, 12 hours after the outgoing council’s term expired.
The plaintiffs also cited Bryan v. Makosky, a Supreme Court of Maryland case decided in 2004 that addressed a previous Talbot County Council’s appointment to the planning commission, as further evidence that the council did not have the authority to fill the vacancy.
Additionally, the plaintiffs noted that the Supreme Court of Maryland case determined that the Talbot County charter controls the planning commission members’ terms of office. They argued that it was not necessary for the state’s highest court to consider section 706(12)’s reference to a span of time to reach their decision in that case.
Both sides argued their motions in mid-December before the case settled on Dec. 22.
After eight days of consideration, Talbot Circuit Judge Stephen H. Kehoe ruled that the county council sitting on Nov. 22 was within its rights to appoint a member to the county planning commission for the term expiring Dec. 2, meaning that Corson was validly appointed to replace outgoing member Lisa Ghezzi.
In their letter to the council, Bartlett and North argued that the planning commission, applicants with pending projects and county taxpayers all required a quick resolution of the pending appeal.
The two also pointed out that the plaintiffs consented to expediting the appeal even before Kehoe’s decision was handed down.
“We wanted to expedite the appeal no matter which side won at the Circuit Court level because getting this resolved quickly is in everyone’s interest,” Bartlett and North wrote, adding that the only relief they asked the court for was to rule that the current county council has the right to make the planning commission appointment through the charter.
The expedited appeal process is substantially shorter — about three and a half months, the plaintiffs wrote. If the county consents to an expedited appeal, both sides will first file an agreed statement of the facts of the case within 15 days.
Within 15 days of the initial factual filing, the plaintiffs will file a brief limited to addressing two issues and 2,600 words. Within another 15 days from that filing, the county will file a brief of similar length.
Oral arguments, limited to 15 minutes per side, will take place within 45 days after the county’s filing. An appellate decision will come down within 20 days after the arguments.
The plaintiffs asked to present the request for the expedited appeal at the next county council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
