EASTON — Following concerns with the Lakeside at Trappe development, a number of Talbot County citizens filed a lawsuit against the Maryland Department of the Environment Friday, May 27, in an attempt to compel the agency to enforce local decisions and halt construction.
Filed by Dan Watson, the Talbot Integrity Project and 10 other county residents, the civil complaint alleges that Talbot County citizens are being threatened by the development’s “unwarranted flow of additional sewage effluent” into La Trappe Creek in violation of Maryland law.
Discussions about Lakeside, the 2,500-home development along U.S. Route 50 in Trappe, and its proposed wastewater treatment plant solutions, have caused significant frustration among Talbot County Council members and county residents over the last 2.5 years.
In December 2019, stakeholders in the Lakeside development submitted a proposed amendment to the county’s comprehensive water and sewer plan. The original version of Resolution 281 stated that all sewerage from Lakeside would be treated at a new wastewater treatment facility constructed by the developer, Rocks Engineering Company. That version was rejected by the county planning commission in February 2020.
The Lakeside stakeholders quickly submitted an amendment to Resolution 281, which included provisions phasing the reclassification of the property and allowing the first 120 homes of the development to connect to Trappe’s existing wastewater treatment plant.
The planning commission voted 3-2 in June 2020 certifying that the amended version of Resolution 281 was consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan. The measure passed with a 4-1 council vote in August 2020 and approved a wastewater treatment plant for Lakeside under a draft discharge permit.
MDE also approved the amended Resolution 281 in November 2020, confirming that the sewerage from the first 120 homes in Lakeside could flow to Trappe’s existing plant.
Lakeside’s stakeholders obtained a construction permit in April 2021 to connect the Lakeside sewerage system to Trappe’s existing plant, and construction on the first homes began in July 2021, according to the suit.
However, Watson filed a petition with the county council in May 2021 requesting a resolution to rescind Resolution 281, alleging issues at the existing wastewater treatment, the poor conditions of La Trappe Creek where the treated effluent would discharge to, and the uncertainty surrounding proposed connections from Lakeside as reasons why MDE should further delay the connections.
In November 2021, the planning commission voted 3-2 to rescind its approval of Resolution 281, finding the initial hook-up of 120 homes to Trappe’s existing wastewater plant to be inconsistent with the county’s comprehensive plan until the plant and flow from Lakeside meet enhanced nutrient removal (ENR) standards.
The council considered two comprehensive water and sewer plan amendments: Resolution 308 and an amendment to Resolution 313.
Introduced in August 2021, Resolution 308 would have rescinded 281 without prejudice, prohibiting Lakeside from allowing sewerage to flow to the town’s existing plant while also allowing the developers to seek water and sewer approval again in the future. The amendment to Resolution 313, introduced in January 2022, would have prohibited sewerage from Lakeside going to the existing plant until that plant and the flow met ENR standards.
However, the council failed to adopt either resolution at a March 8 meeting following numerous discussions.
Frustrated by the inaction at the county level, Watson launched a litigation fund to initiate action against MDE in late March. On April 26, Watson filed a formal request for action to MDE and the Maryland Attorney General.
In a May 27 press release, Watson called the suit against MDE “the simplest of all petitions.”
“Citizens need and expect our government agencies simply to do the right thing. MDE is refusing to live up to its responsibilities in two ways,” he wrote. “It has ignored an important planning commission decision for over six months on a point where Maryland law is clear that the commission’s word is final.”
In the suit, plaintiffs requested that the Talbot County Circuit Court grant a writ of mandamus — a court order requiring a government entity to perform an act required by law — to compel MDE to stand behind the planning commission decision and revoke the hook-up permit and suspend any work installing or extending a sewerage system inconsistent with the county comprehensive plan.
Trappe resident and plaintiff Steve Harris also commented on the lawsuit in a press release.
“The approvals of Lakeside have been mishandled literally for decades,” he wrote. “While we all regret having to go to court, I hope this will at last bring out into the open all of the problems and missteps that were involved in the past, and lead to a healthier future for our community.”
