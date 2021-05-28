ST. MICHAELS — The Talbot County Sanitary District responded to two major sewage leakage incidents on May 22 and May 23 in St. Michaels.
On May 22 at 4 p.m., a sanitary sewer had an overflow from a manhole on West Harbor Road in St. Michaels. The overflow appears to have resulted from a clog in the sewer line at the manhole located at the intersection of East Chew Avenue and West Harbor Road.
When Sanitary District staff inspected the sewer line located within the manhole they discovered the accumulation of brown grease and debris, which ultimately caused the clogging of the sewer line.
Approximately 50 gallons of wastewater were lost from the manhole as shown in the photograph below. The sewer line under West Harbor Road was cleaned to remove all the grease and debris and lime was placed on the wastewater that had spilled on the ground.
The spill was reported to the Maryland Department of the Environment and to the Talbot County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health. The Office of Environmental Health determined that there was no immediate public health threat as no sewage was discharged into the waters of the State.
On Sunday, May 23, at 9 p.m., another sanitary sewer overflow occurred at a manhole in South Talbot Street between Grace Street and Thompson Street. Sanitary District staff determined that this spill was also caused by an accumulation of grease.
The Sanitary District estimated that up to 500 gallons of untreated wastewater from the overflow from the manhole entered the municipal storm drainage system and travelled approximately 500 to 600 feet in the storm sewer, with most of the untreated wastewater seeping into pores of the precast concrete pipe, pipe joints and interacting with debris in the storm sewer.
The untreated wastewater would have needed to travel approximately 1,192 feet from the manhole through the storm drain collection system before it would have entered the waters of the State.
Sanitary District staff attempted to retrieve as much of the untreated wastewater as possible; however, not all of the untreated wastewater could be recovered.
The spill was also reported, and due to the amount of sewage and the distance to navigable waters, the Office of Environmental Health determined that there was low to minimal impact to public health and the environment.
