BALTIMORE — Following multiple pollution violations, Dorchester County industrial poultry rendering facility Valley Proteins agreed to pay about $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the state and local environmental group, according to court filings released Monday.
The consent decree settled a contentious lawsuit filed in February 2022 by the Office of the Attorney General on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment.
The suit alleged that the Valley Proteins facility, located just off of Route 50 in Linkwood, had repeatedly discharged ammonia, phosphorus and other pollutants into the Transquaking River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, for well over a year. The plant primarily receives poultry processing waste and processes it again into various components such as pet food.
MDE inspections from January 2019 through January 2022 revealed numerous violations, including unauthorized discharges of wastewater, sludge and raw chicken parts, along with failure to take steps to prevent runoff of poultry solids. MDE inspectors also noted dozens of air pollution violations caused by malfunctioning odor-control equipment.
Valley Proteins temporarily suspended operations in December following an MDE inspection report that listed a series of needed corrections. The plant was allowed to resume operations several days after reaching a strict agreement with the environmental agency.
In the midst of the temporary suspension, all shares of Valley Proteins were acquired by Texas-based company Darling Ingredients Inc. for approximately $1.1 billion in late December.
Valley Proteins’ illegal discharge of pollutants was also in violation of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit and state water pollution laws.
The facility's NPDES permit was issued in 2001 and expired in 2006, but was administratively extended by MDE to allow the plant to continue operating. The company submitted an additional application to renew its permit in 2014, but it still hasn't been officially renewed.
Under the agreement reached Monday, Valley Proteins will be required to pay $540,000 in civil penalties and $160,000 for water quality monitoring and restoration.
The consent decree also requires Valley Proteins to correct stormwater violations; conduct a groundwater investigation to determine if the wastewater lagoons are leaking pollutants and, if leaking, to stop the leak and remediate any contamination; upgrade its existing wastewater treatment system in order to address effluent violations; conduct stormwater sampling; and investigate and implement improvements to address odor pollution beyond the facility’s property line.
Additionally, Valley Proteins is required to pay the citizen’s groups their attorneys’ fees and reimburse past and future costs — over $250,000. The company will also pay $135,000 into the Transquaking River Watershed Fund in furtherance of water quality improvements.
The consent decree is hailed by environmental groups as an important victory toward accountability and is the strongest enforcement action brought to date against Valley Proteins.
“Valley Proteins repeatedly discharged harmful pollutants including nitrogen, phosphorus and fecal coliform into a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay,” Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement. “These violations of our environmental laws threatened fragile ecosystems and our treasured Chesapeake Bay. This settlement and hefty penalty sends a strong message to Valley Proteins and others that they are not free to pollute Maryland’s waters and air.”
Local environmental groups who participated in the litigation process were relieved to see the consent decree be publicly announced Monday.
“It took a team of nonprofits, including the Chesapeake Legal Alliance, to finally force MDE into taking a strong position to protect water quality from one of the State's worst permit violators," said Matt Pluta, director of riverkeeper programs at ShoreRivers. “We will remain vigilant in the coming months and years to see that the terms of the consent decree are followed and that any future discharge permit includes the necessary conditions for improving local water quality.”
However, the local groups acknowledged that more action is needed to fully protect the Transquaking River.
“We regard this consent decree as a potential first step toward reducing the illegal discharges from Valley Proteins that have for years degraded the Transquaking River and threatened public health in the watershed,” said Fred Pomeroy, president of Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth. "Now, we call on Maryland’s Department of the Environment to produce a strict new operating permit for the facility which will actually contribute to restoration of the river. Markedly improved water quality downstream from the [Valley Proteins] operation will be the ultimate test of the effectiveness of this agreement."
Now that the consent decree has been finalized, MDE can finish determining the appropriate, complementary conditions to be included in a final renewal discharge for the plant, according to a press release from the Office of the Attorney General. The permit is expected to be issued within the next 60 days.
Work isn't done for local environmental groups like ShoreRivers, however. In an email to the organization's supporters, Pluta emphasized that the consent decree is just the first step toward ensuring Valley Proteins will operate in compliance and in harmony with the state's water quality standards.
The organization will also work to ensure that the new discharge permit from MDE does not grant Valley Proteins the option to increase its discharge without first proving that they can operate without violations, even though ShoreRivers and Dorchester Citizens for Planned Growth both strongly oppose the permit being granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.