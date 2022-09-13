Valley Proteins in Linkwood

Valley Proteins is located in Linkwood near the Transquaking River.

 PHOTO BY MIKE DETMER

BALTIMORE — Following multiple pollution violations, Dorchester County industrial poultry rendering facility Valley Proteins agreed to pay about $1 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the state and local environmental group, according to court filings released Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.