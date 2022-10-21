Volunteers deliver spat for new oyster growing season

EASTON — On Sept. 29 and 30, Chesapeake Bay “Advance and Protect” Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative Oysters for the Bay volunteers gathered to deliver oyster spat on shell to their 300 plus growers. Many community members volunteer their time and hard work for this project helping the filtration in local waterways.
This year there was a minor hiccup. On Thursday, the original delivery date, the state, which delivers the cages and spat on shell, encountered mechanical issues last minute and was unable to make delivery.
Program founder Scott Eglseder of Eglseder Wealth Management Group Inc. quickly came up with a solution to reset for the next day. Eglseder called local business owner Craig Dyott of Coastal Landscapes Unlimited, knowing the business had two flatbed dump trucks that would be suitable for the job.
On Friday, with the help of Coastal Landscapes Unlimited, Dyott, Eglseder and his financial office staff and the 85 community volunteers who help with Oysters for the Bay, the deliveries were made, and the fall growing season is underway.
The Chesapeake Bay “Advance and Protect” Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative is an offshot of the state’s Marylanders Grow Oysters program, which works to get people involved firsthand in Maryland’s oyster restoration and Chesapeake Bay clean-up.
The spat on shell goes into cages that are hung about a foot or so from the bottom off docks throughout the fall and winter. Then about June, volunteers for an oyster pick-up day collect each growers’ cages and take them to be put on a boat and planted in a state oyster sanctuary.
To learn more about the program, Oysters for the Bay, visit the website www.oystersforthebay.com or contact Suzanne Anderson, program director, at 410-822-9143.
