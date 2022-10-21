Volunteers deliver spat for new oyster growing season

When spat deliveries from the state fell through, Scott Eglseder contacted Craig Dyott of Coastal Landscapes Unlimited for help with the Oysters for the Bay project.

EASTON — On Sept. 29 and 30, Chesapeake Bay “Advance and Protect” Oyster Reef Recovery Initiative Oysters for the Bay volunteers gathered to deliver oyster spat on shell to their 300 plus growers. Many community members volunteer their time and hard work for this project helping the filtration in local waterways.

