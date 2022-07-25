KEEDYSVILLE — Are you interested in using solar to power your farm or business? Maybe you’re interested in leasing your land for solar development? Or perhaps, you’d like to learn more about how solar works and what opportunities are available with solar energy. Whatever the case may be, you'll want to join the upcoming “Solar on the Farm” webinar from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. University of Maryland Extension specialists and industry representatives will discuss opportunities for farms and businesses with an interest in solar electricity. Attendees will learn about the opportunities, challenges and practical applications of solar energy in Maryland.

