KEEDYSVILLE — Are you interested in using solar to power your farm or business? Maybe you’re interested in leasing your land for solar development? Or perhaps, you’d like to learn more about how solar works and what opportunities are available with solar energy. Whatever the case may be, you'll want to join the upcoming “Solar on the Farm” webinar from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. University of Maryland Extension specialists and industry representatives will discuss opportunities for farms and businesses with an interest in solar electricity. Attendees will learn about the opportunities, challenges and practical applications of solar energy in Maryland.
The webinar will cover important topics to help you decide if solar is right for you, and how you can install a solar electric system that will meet your needs. Topics will include:
How solar energy works and what role it plays
How a solar project impacts you as a landowner
How to finance and facilitate a solar project
In light of Maryland’s high energy costs, as well as the decreasing cost of solar technology, many are choosing to offset their energy use with small-scale solar electric systems. Others have an interest in the various environmental benefits associated with solar electricity. Various federal and state policies, including tax credits and solar renewable energy credits, have further contributed to solar market growth. The leasing of land to support large-scale solar installations has also come under the spotlight recently, with over 200 megawatts of utility-scale capacity installed in Maryland since 2017. Regardless of the motivations, Maryland has become one of the fastest-growing solar energy producers in the country, ranking 17th in the nation for solar power production in 2020.
This webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. More information and registration details can be found online at go.umd.edu/Solar2022. For more information, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Drew Schiavone (dschiavo@umd.edu, 301-432-2767).
