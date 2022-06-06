CENTREVILLE — Kelly L. Griffith, current superintendent of Talbot County Public Schools will be the next executive director of the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium beginning July 1.
Griffith holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership and innovation from Wilmington University, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Salisbury University. She has been an educator for 39 years, of which she has worked 34 years in the Talbot County Public School system. Griffith began her career in TCPS as a teacher. She then served as an assistant principal, principal of Chapel District Elementary, Easton Elementary, Easton Middle and Easton High Schools, director of student programs and school improvement, and assistant superintendent of administrative services, before being appointed as the interim superintendent in 2013. She was officially appointed TCPS superintendent in 2014 after a national search was conducted.
Griffith has been involved in the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium (ESMEC) serving as President in 2017-2018, also as president of the Public School Administration Association of Maryland (PSSAM) in 2020-2021, and 2005 president of the Maryland Association for Elementary School Principals. She was team leader for Middle States Accreditation visits, Maryland Teacher of the Year judge, a member of the Maryland Principal’s Advisory Council for the Maryland State Department of Education, and a member of Maryland Association for Secondary School Administrators, Every Student Succeeds Stakeholder Committee, and the CEASOM Committee, as well as serving as an executive board member of Maryland Negotiations Services. In addition, she has presented at numerous conferences across the state and nationally.
Executive Director of ESMEC Jon Andes will retire at the end of this month following a long and successful tenure.
Formed in 1986 by the nine public school systems of the Eastern Shore, the purpose of ESMEC is to collaboratively work together to address the educational needs of the Shore. By fostering cooperation among school systems to develop and implement new standards, building capacity in teachers and leaders through regional staff development, providing regional solutions to rising costs such as the Health Care Alliance and the Eastern Shore Energy Trust, and advocating for public education, the Consortium has greatly benefited the school systems, educators, and youth of the Shore. Learn more about ESMEC at www.esmec.org or 410-758-4885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.