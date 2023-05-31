CAMBRIDGE — Military members who lost their lives in service to the nation were remembered and honored at the Memorial Day ceremony on May 29 at American Legion Post 91 in Cambridge.
Army veteran and Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day made remarks honoring those fallen heroes during the ceremony that included the singing of the national anthem and "God Bless America," as well as the presentation of wreaths from local organizations.
The ceremony was moved indoors from the traditional location at the World War I memorial fountain at Long Wharf in Cambridge due to inclement weather.
"This day, Memorial Day, is a day of recognition, respect and reverence," Day said in his opening remarks.
Day said service members didn't sign up for "labor and risk and violence in order to make a sacrifice."
"We signed up to gain something, to feel something, to experience something, perhaps to give something, but rarely with sacrifice as our purpose," he continued.
"Inevitably, something is given in war," Day said, even in peacetime, including hardship, time away from family, difficult labor, and sometimes injury or death.
"We call this 'service' — service to our nation, to our unit, to our brothers and sisters," Day said.
In his own experience, Day, who is currently a major in the National Guard, said he never viewed service as a choice, but rather "the only option to live a meaningful life."
Day said that call to service is why he took his current job in the current governor's administration, and he said identified with Gov. Wes Moore's service in the community and in the military.
The Housing and Community Development secretary said he sought to secure safe and dignified housing for every Marylander, but particularly for veterans. "Our veterans especially deserve a stable, affordable place to return and to call home," he said.
Day, who was the mayor of Salisbury prior to joining the Moore administration, pointed to the effort in the city to reduce homelessness, including a guarantee veterans could secure permanent housing, and Day said he planned to extend that work in all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland.
Day, a 14-year veteran of the armed forces, shared some of his experience serving in the Global War on Terror in the Greater Horn of Africa while on a leave of absence from his duty as Salisbury's mayor.
He told the story of a fellow mayor who served and lost his life in the line of duty, Brent Taylor, the mayor of North Ogden, Utah.
"I think about Brent every year as I see pictures of his eight children and his wife, Jenny Ashworth Taylor, who he left behind," Day said.
Jenny Taylor, who now serves as an ambassador for the secretary of the Army, traveled to Fort Hood, Texas, to see Day's unit off when they left for Africa.
"Today I know that Jenny is going to be laying flowers on headstones in North Ogden, Utah, and I can't help but think of her ... and their children," he said.
Day said all the places over 14 years that he has participated in training or operations didn't teach him about sacrifice, but rather the battlefields where American soldiers fought, and the nearby cemeteries where so many of them are buried.
He related the story of visiting battlefields in Europe in 2008 as a graduate student at Oxford, prior to enlisting.
"At the Argonne, and later at Sainte-Mère-Église, I stood in silent view of the seemingly countless markers of bodies of American boys who sacrificed futures and families for the mission and the demands of that moment," Day said. "The scale and magnitude, and the sheer, calm representation of the violent end that they each experienced to their short lives, is enough to inspire something in the presence of such sacrifice. It's impossible not to stand in those fields, surrounded by stately trees, rolling terrain, green grass blowing in the breeze and not be inspired to something more."
Day reiterated his earlier observation that it likely wasn't a motivation to sacrifice, but rather to "engage in something meaningful, even when there is a cost."
"And that, my friends, we call service," Day emphasized. "Today is our moment to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives in the defense of America, the ultimate act of service, and their legacy of inspiration to each future generation to serve."
