CENTREVILLE — “If you were down, he would bring you up.” The words of a mother describing her son. “He was so much older than his years, he was an old soul.”
“He was so kind, he was good in school. He was a kind soul,” Leah Hall said, acknowledging the kind of bias a mother deserves to have while standing firm on her assessment. “He was a good young man.”
“I remember you always looked for the best in every situation when we were in Iraq,” said a comment on an online memorial page. The comment went on to express gratitude to Mileo for helping getting through a loss of a close family member.
The comments on the page are numerous, some from Marines, some family and loved ones, and others from strangers.
“Jason you were a great Marine and you will never be forgotten by the Marines who worked with you and knew you best,” one Marine wrote.
“Jason was a great man ... I will never forget him,” wrote another comrade in arms.
Scores of comments fill the page, many with specific anecdotes from fellow servicemen about his professionalism, his good nature, and how acutely he is missed.
Jason David Mileo was born on Dec. 14, 1982, and he grew up in Pasadena, Maryland, graduating from Chesapeake High School where he did well in class, played golf and did lighting tech work with the theatre program.
His mom said he joined the Marines at 17 and left for boot camp a month after graduating because he wanted to see the world and earn money for college through the G.I. Bill while he figured out what course of study he wanted to pursue.
Mileo scored well enough on the military entrance exam to have his choice of jobs in the Marines, but because he could not become a military policeman until he was 21, he decided to enlist and join the infantry.
He completed training and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, an infantry unit in the 1st Marine Division based in Twentynine Palms, California.
When the invasion of Iraq began in March 2003, Mileo and the grunts of 3/4 were in the invasion forces charging northward from Kuwait, and the battalion was in the vanguard when the coalition forces reached Baghdad in early April, becoming the first Marines to enter the city.
The Marines of “Darkside,” the battalion’s nickname and radio callsign, were the troops in the capital city’s Firdos Square for the iconic moment of coalition forces pulling down the large Saddam statue.
Mileo was there in the square, and he would later borrow a reporter’s satellite phone to call his parents and tell them — he left a message. The city fell within days, and as Saddam’s government headed inexorably toward collapse, Mileo’s unit was enforcing as much law and order as was possible.
His unit was one of the patrols sent out into the city the night of April 14 in response to reports of theft and looting.
Mileo’s mother shared the story of his death but asked the details not be published.
Mileo was killed by friendly fire when he was mistaken for an enemy combatant by another unit.
Mileo’s family had finished building their home on the Eastern Shore before he left for Iraq. He had spent several days over Christmas 2002 there on the farm where he had hunted as a teenager. He is now buried there on the land he grew up exploring.
Left behind was Mileo’s brother, Zach Hall, who was a 5-year-old kindergartener when he lost his big brother.
“Zach has looked up to Jason his entire life, he’s so proud of him,” their mom said. “Zach has the same heart as his brother — so kind.”
About two years ago, one of Mileo’s closest Marine buddies asked his mom if he could visit. Mileo had been his best man in his wedding when the Marines were both 19. The Marine was set to receive the last promotion of his career. He asked Hall if she would pin his Master Gunnery Sergeant rockers on his collar in the promotion ceremony, for Jason.
“I think about Jason every day,” he told her. “I feel so honored,” Hall said.
Mileo’s memory lives on very specifically as the namesake of the local Marine Corps League detachment that meets in Centreville’s American Legion.
Members of the detachment approached her and asked Hall if they could name their branch of the league after her fallen son.
Hall has been the paymaster (treasurer) of the “Jason David Mileo #1147” detachment. The group of Marines (once a Marine, always a Marine) meets the third Wednesday of every month. New members are welcomed and are asked to email Hall at leahhall@aol.com.
The group raises money through holding turkey shoots and car washes. They have a scholarship fund, and have recently donated money to an Eagle Scout was was building flag boxes and a family who lost everything in a house fire.
One of the walls in the league’s area in the building bears the gold nameplates of detachment members who have passed on, commemorating them. Mileo’s isn’t there yet, but his picture is on the wall.
Jason would have turned 40 this December, and next April will mark the 20th anniversary of his death. The memory of his name and who he was as a young man and a Marine lives on, in small kindnesses, in the uplifting of those who are down.
His loved ones and Marine brothers embrace this mission of remembering gladly, and with resolution to push through the sorrow they carry on in his memory, ever missing him.
The poignant absence is summed up in one of the comments of a fellow Marine: “Jason, there isn’t a day that passes that I don’t miss you, man. You were a great friend. Until Valhalla.”
