DENTON — Family members and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black announced resolution of part of their federal court litigation charging police and municipal officials with the unconstitutional killing of their son in 2018.
Reforms required under the settlement include the overhaul of “use of force” policies focused on preventing the use of deadly force for the those municipalities directly involved with Black’s death — Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville police departments — and enhancement of resources for police confronting mental health emergencies, officer training in de-escalation, intervention and implicit bias, hiring transparency and public complaint reporting.
Additionally, the settlement guarantees the family will receive $5 million in monetary damages from the police and municipal defendants.
The landmark Black v. Webster settlement goes far beyond most in police killing cases in that it focuses as much on implementing reforms aimed at saving other families from future police violence as it does on providing monetary relief, said Deborah Jeon, the ACLU’s legal director.
“This stems from the deep dedication of the Black family and the Coalition to demanding accountability for the officials responsible for Anton's killing and its cover up, and to working for reforms that will help save other families from the horrible grief they still suffer,” Jeon said.
Nineteen-year-old Anton Black died on Sept. 15, 2018, after being chased by Greensboro Police Officer Thomas Webster IV, who had been dispatched to the area of Choptank River Bridge for a report of an attempted child abduction.
Black and a 12-year-old family friend had been walking around Greensboro together when Black began pulling and dragging the child, who was calling out for help, garnering attention from onlookers that led to a call to police.
The chase ended outside Black’s home, where Webster, off-duty Ridgely Police Chief Gary Manos, Centreville Police Officer Dennis Lannon and a civilian attempted to restrain Black, and pressing his body against a wooden handicap ramp while attempting to handcuff and shackle him.
Black later became unresponsive, but continued breathing and had a pulse. Officers rolled Black on his side, then shifted him to a sitting position.
After no further response, officers removed the handcuffs and began CPR. Black was later transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center in Easton, where he was pronounced dead that evening.
Unanswered questions surrounding Black’s death and excessive use of force spurred the litigation. The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple police officers, towns and the state medical examiner involved in the case in December 2020. However, no one was charged in connection to Black’s death.
“To call Anton’s death an accident is a mischaracterization,” said Rene Swafford, an attorney for the family. “The manner of death in this case is a homicide.”
Jennell Black, Anton’s mother, spoke at the press conference about the pain of watching the officers handle her son as he pleaded for his life and called out to her in front of their house that night.
“There are no words to describe the immense hurt that I will always feel when I think back on that tragic day, when I think of my son. No family should have to go through what we went through,” she said. “I hope the reforms within the police departments will save lives and prevent any family from feeling the pain we feel every day."
According to the statement from the ACLU, the new policies will further require enhancement of training in response to mental health emergencies, a greater alliance with the Shore’s crisis response teams, additional training to address de-escalation techniques, bystander intervention requirements when faced with misconduct by other officers and implicit bias.
These changes build on several noteworthy reforms already achieved resulting in the criminal conviction for misconduct in office of former Greensboro Chief of Police Michael Petyo, who pleaded guilty to making factual misrepresentations in an application for certification he filed on behalf of former officer Webster, and the decertification from police work of Webster.
Meredith Curtis Goode, director of communications for the ACLU, said she hopes these municipalities will be encouraged to consider carefully who they hire and better introduce and integrate those officers into the community.
"Today marks a step forward on the path toward accountability for the police killing of Anton Black and toward a Maryland in which Black lives are valued and our system ensures against police brutality through training focused on service, equity, and swift accountability for those who abuse the power they are given,” Jeon said.
Another part of the case that remains in ongoing litigation involves allegations of conspiracy and cover up by the Office of the Maryland Medical Examiner and its now “infamous” former chief David Fowler, Jeon said.
The autopsy conducted by the State of Maryland lists Black’s cause of death as sudden cardiac death “due to anomalous right coronary artery and myocardial tunneling of the left anterior descending coronary artery.”
In the final autopsy report, Fowler also noted that a “significant contributing condition” was bipolar disorder. Black had been diagnosed with the disorder and was hospitalized via emergency petition just weeks prior to his death.
Additionally, Fowler's pathologic diagnoses included petechiae and hemorrhages of the eyes and pulmonary congestion, edema and hemorrhage.
According to the National Library of Medicine, petechial hemorrhages of the conjunctiva are considered markers of life threatening hanging or strangulation. The Mayo Clinic website says the most common cause of petechial hemorrhage is sudden cardiac death. Petechial hemorrhages also can be caused by straining, such as during coughing, sneezing or while using the toilet.
The family is and will be seeking, as the claims against the state proceed, an independent autopsy.
“Extensive expert reports on the heart issues — including one from a heart specialist at Johns Hopkins are inconsistent with the state's autopsy,” Jeon said.
Swafford asserted that police killings in Black communities must be put to an end.
“We will not tolerate such blatant racism and injustice,” she said. “Although the settlement's reforms call for real change, real justice, and an end to police violence, the implementation of these reforms is crucial."
