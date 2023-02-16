CHESTERTOWN — One small step toward finding a solution for Kent County’s Kirwan problem is also a giant leap as the county hires its first lobbying firm in recent memory.
County Administrator Shelley Heller compiled a list of lobbying firms under direction of the commissioners. That list, ranked by Heller with a recommended firm, was presented at their Feb. 7 meeting.
The commissioners were seeking a lobbying firm to advocate for Kent County in Annapolis regarding funding for The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Blueprint, also known as Kirwan, is legislation that changed the funding formula for schools, among other things. How the county will fund the Blueprint has been a topic for discussion at several commissioners meetings and a special work session.
“Kent County is one of two counties, from my understanding, that don’t have any official lobbyists working for them or any county employee representative in Annapolis,” Commissioner John Price said ahead of the motion, adding that the county was “long overdue” hiring a lobbying firm.
“We’ve never hired a lobbyist in my 24 years for any reason at all,” Commission President Ron Fithian said. “We’ve never had anything as big of an issue as this is.”
The commissioners said it was likely “late” for the lobbyist firm to yield tangible results this session, with the last day to drop a bill March 6. Despite that, they acknowledged that the lobbying firm should begin work as soon as possible, and get a head start on next year.
“The way I look at it, we’re OK for this year. But I think we ought to start work on it now for next year,” Fithian said.
Heller said that he firms she spoke indicated that the county was, as Price put it, “behind the ball,” this year, but made it clear they could help the commissioners form relationships in Annapolis. “It’s just as much about relationships as it is with legislation,” she said.
Heller said the firm also said it could help the county access funding not related to education that it has been “missing out on in the past.”
The lobbying firm will cost $30,000 a year. That money will come out of the contingency fund, but moving forward it will be built into the budget.
“That $30,000 will look like chump change compared to what we’re going to have to pay if we don’t go through with this,” Fithian said.
According to the Blueprint, Kent County is projected to contribute $30.5 million to public schools in fiscal year 2033. In fiscal year 2023, the county’s contribution was $19.5 million.
The commissioners also moved to give Heller signature authority for the contract with the firm to expedite the process, with the hope that the firm will be able to attend a meeting March 7 with Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-46-Baltimore City).
The commissioners secured that 10- to 15-minute meeting as a response to letters they sent to the House speaker and president of the Senate on Jan. 24. Fithian said they have not yet heard back from House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-10-Baltimore).
“Might as well slap me in the face if that’s all we’re worth,” Fithian said of the short duration of the scheduled meeting.
