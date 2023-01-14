ANNAPOLIS — Members of the Eastern Shore Delegation met for their first meeting of 2023 since the 445th Maryland General Assembly convened last Wednesday.
The Friday, Jan. 13 meeting welcomed delegates and senators representing the nine counties on the Shore. This year’s delegation is chaired by Del. Christopher T. Adams, R-37B. Currently, meetings are being conducted virtually.
Presenting to the delegation, Director of Advocacy and Public Affairs for the Maryland Municipal League (MML) Angelica Bailey and Chief Executive Officer Theresa Kuhns shared one of their biggest priorities this year will deal with the Police Accountability Board. Mandated by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021, the law requires each county create a local accountability board. However, Bailey said on the Eastern Shore 20 municipalities have their own police departments and legislation originally dictated only counties would have the authority to create boards.
The MML would like to see equal opportunity for those municipalities they represent. Bailey added the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) has already given their support.
As details for the recreational sale of marijuana are reviewed, Kuhns said this session would be an opportunity to discuss a way for municipalities to garner revenue — provided that municipality wants to have a revenue store. Maryland is one of just six states that does not get municipal revenues from sales tax, Kuhns said.
Additionally, the MML is looking to see that there is an option to opt-out of allowing retail sales by individual municipalities, she added. The concern from the local government is that might not be an option for them, and we would like to see that option, Kuhns said.
Another piece of legislation enacted in 2022, the Time to Care Act, created a Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Fund to provide up to twelve weeks of paid leave to covered individuals. With the state treasurer acting as custodian of the fund, employers are required to pay into the fund ahead of workers being able to apply for benefits in 2025.
Kuhns said the timeline to begin paying in is slated for October and she hoped the delegation would support the MML’s request to delay that time for municipalities, especially those whose budgets were already decided and in effect for this fiscal period.
Representatives of the three nonprofit hospice agencies serving the lower Shore region and Mid-Shore also spoke to the delegation. Compass CEO Heather Guerieri said preserving the requirement of a Certificate of Need (CON) for hospice organizations to operate in Maryland is their top priority.
Guerieri said Compass, Talbot Hospice and Coastal Hospice are committed to excellence on the Shore, providing hospice and palliative care. The three programs have the best working relationship now they have had in recent history and have developed a “great” working relationship with area hospitals.
She also noted the increase in demand for services over the past year, a 38% uptick in the palliative care program for her counties of coverage — Caroline, Kent and Queen Anne’s. This increase in need was reiterated by Chris Chekouras with Talbot Hospice.
“I am proud to say how collaboratively we work together,” Chekouras said, noting that although Talbot is the smallest of the Shore providers, they had still seen a 7% increase in hospice care and 17% in palliative care.
Chekouras said many programs offered do not have a source of reimbursement, adding they “rely on the generosity of the support of our community.”
Talbot’s services also extend not only to grief support of those families with a loved one in hospice, but to a partnership with For All Seasons and the hospital for a perinatal and infant loss grief program.
One of the biggest areas of concern surrounds the CON, and Chekouras is concerned about potential changes and adverse impacts on their ability to service the community.
Coastal Hospice, a nonprofit serving Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties, is led by President Monica Escalante, who said they have grown by 40% over the past year, hiring 96 new staff members.
Escalante referenced the severely understaffed local hospitals and the difficulty in competing with other healthcare facilities also trying to recruit and retain staff. Coastal now has 26 beds licensed for acute care as they see an increasing number of elderly couples. Often the caregiver is as fragile as the patient we are caring for, she said, adding, “this is very important charity work that we do.”
The Maryland Health Care Commission believes Dorchester residents are not receiving quality hospice service and is considering opening up, by retracting the requirement of a CON, those four counties Escalante’s nonprofit serves to other for-profit hospice agencies. Of note, Escalante said, Dorchester is the largest county by area, with the sparsest population in the state.
Del. Tom Hutchinson, 37-B, inquired how MHC determined Dorchester wasn’t receiving the same level of care as other counties.
Medicare sends a survey to families served by Coastal, Escalante said, and Coastal has a high rating — a 4.7 out of 5 rating. She said she is not clear on how the MHC is making the assumption that Dorchester is receiving poor quality care.
Escalante said her request is for MHC to pause opening the lower shore up to additional providers, to allow Coastal along with Compass and Talbot to explore a better approach to combine efforts to content palliative care in Dorchester.
Allowing additional agencies could place the viability of Coastal Hospice in danger, she said.
“We are trying to come up with a solution to see if there is a way we can help cover in other territories, instead of having for-profits come in — they operate very differently and don’t offer the same level of care,” Guerieri said.
The potential exists for those agencies to concentrate on the areas that are most populated, still leaving those vulnerable populations in need.
Del. Wayne Hartman, R-38C, agreed with Guerieri that the problem with another provider, especially a for-profit, is that they would cherry pick their patients and cause a hardship to the existing business model of the nonprofits.
If MHC’s rationale in doing away with the CON is to give patients choice, the solution would be to offer that one of the three agencies could step in, crossing county lines, Guerieri said.
A point of contention in Caroline County is the agreement with Compass to provide beds for those residents. Initially, plans had begun to build a facility within the county to accommodate that need. Guerieri said they are continuing to look for a way to provide those beds in Caroline, but during COVID decided it was best to provide beds for those residents in the existing facilities in Queen Anne’s.
Competition isn’t necessarily a bad thing and that is the argument the county commissioners in Caroline are making, Del. Jeff Ghrist, R-36, said, noting they’d like to eliminate the CON altogether.
“I don’t know that a single organization should have that much leverage over a community,” said Ghrist. He added the intention is not to place any of those hospice groups in a position where they would be forced to close their doors.
