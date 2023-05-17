CHESTERTOWN — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the elected state representatives of Maryland’s Legislative District 36, covering Kent, Queen Anne’s and parts of Caroline and Cecil Counties, held their annual post-legislative breakfast at Heron Point here May 3.
State Senator Steve Hershey (Upper Shore) and Dels. Jay Jacobs (R-36-Kent), Steve Arentz (R-36-Queen Anne’s) and Jeff Ghrist (R-36-Caroline) sat on a panel moderated by Dawson Hunter, housing and transportation coordinator for Kent County.
Also in attendance at the breakfast were Kent County Commissioner Albert Nickerson, Kent County Public Schools Superintendent Karen Couch, Board of Education member Frank Rhodes, Rock Hall Mayor Dawn Jacobs, Chestertown Mayor David Foster, Galena Councilman Justinian Dispenza and over a dozen other members of the public.
The 2023 legislative session began Jan. 10 and ended April 10. The discussion focused on bills that were passed during that 90-day period.
“By the end of Maryland General Assembly’s 445th legislative session, the House introduced 1,400 bills, the Senate introduced about 1,000, for a total of approximately 2,300 bills the legislature considered,” Hunter said during his opening remarks. “Only 212 of those bills were previously introduced in the previous session, but 810 passed both chambers.”
The discussion focused on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, growth in Kent County and workforce housing, the family medical insurance program, increased minimum wage and recreational marijuana.
The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, also known as Kirwan, changed aspects of Maryland’s public education system, by enriching student experience, accelerate improvements to student outcomes and improve the quality of education in Maryland. It also changes the funding formulas for each jurisdiction.
“For Kent County, this creates possibly a $12 million funding deficit over (the) next decade that will require some tough decisions ahead for the county and maybe our legislature,” Hunter said. He asked the legislatures what steps they have taken to alleviate the funding gap for Kent County.
Ghrist, who said he takes care of most of the education-related matters for the group, said all four of them voted against the Kirwan legislation when it was first introduced and knew there would not be enough money to pay for it.
“As soon we Kirwan passed, we knew that Kent County, because of the wealth formulas … Kent County looks like a wealthy county but it’s not,” Ghrist said. “Your tax base in Kent County is actually very low.”
Ghrist said they knew it would not be possible to change the funding formula because that would impact every jurisdiction. Instead, they looked for solutions that would only affect Kent County.
Included in the fiscal year 2024 state operating budget is a $250,000 line item for Kent County to be used toward the cost of Kirwan.
Ghrist said low tax rates, particularly for income tax, made asking for additional funding “more challenging.”
“We just don’t have enough people paying taxes to be able to fund our education system in a county that has such a sparsely populated population. It really just comes down to that,” Ghrist said.
Hunter asked what steps the legislature has taken to address workforce housing needs in Kent County and across Maryland.
Jacobs said that not a lot of legislation has been introduced regarding workforce housing, but said that having Secretary of Housing & Community Development Jacob Day — from Salisbury — appointed as one of Gov. Wes Moore’s cabinet secretaries would be helpful in promoting the workforce housing need.
He said there were programs for first-time home buyers and profession-specific assistance available.
The Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance program “provides up to 12 weeks of paid medical leave via an insurance-like program,” Hunter said. Benefits for that program will start in 2026. Hunter asked about the implementation of the program.
Arentz said one of the biggest problems he has with the bill is that it “has not been thought out yet. We don’t even know how we’re going to accomplish it.”
“These types of bills, however well-intentioned they are because people do have needs, people do get sick, people do have problems, they just do nothing right now to increase the cost,” he said. “Big corporations will find their way around this.”
Arentz said people will begin paying into the bill this year. He added he does not know how people will be informed about the program, but there has been talk of creating a website or having the department of labor brief people.
“This thing isn’t even thought that far out,” he said. “The intent was to send another perk along the way to employees.”
Hershey said he thought additional changes, as soon as next legislative session, will be made to the legislation.
Ghrist suggested looking at the policy note to see the details of what’s in the bill. That information, available for all bills in the general assembly, can be found on the state’s website.
Changes were made to the mandates relating to minimum wage increases. Hunter asked how those changes will affect employers and if there are any exceptions.
Arentz said there was a “so-called problem with unemployment … but you can’t find enough employees.”
He said the idea of increasing minimum wage to $15 an hour sooner than originally mandated was to attract employees back into the workforce, but that many businesses were already paying more than that.
“So you’re really going to affect a very small amount of people within this jump ahead, if you will. It’s going to satisfy some things but there’s also some bigger problems with this that we failed to look at,” Arentz said.
He said some jobs just “did not warrant” $15 an hour and that those folks that were already earning $15 an hour now need to earn more.
Hershey noted, that while it was Moore’s bill, he worked with the legislature during the process. While this bill will put minimum wage at $15 an hour, Hershey said he does not know what it will do to minimum wage in the future. He expects to see future legislation to continue to see increased minimum wage.
Hunter asked about revenues from recreational marijuana and how that money could be used in Kent County.
Hershey said the legalization of cannabis was underway for several years, but last year instead of passing the legislation that had been worked on it was put up to the voters.
Beginning July 1, cannabis will be legalized and “there will be no criminal offenses for possession, unless it’s a high amount, smoking in public.”
There are growers, processors and distributors, or dispensaries, which will be regulated with licenses, Hershey said.
“Kent County could benefit only if a grower or processor or dispensary wants to locate in Kent County,” he said. “You could maybe do this to promote that … if that’s something that the county wants to do.”
Local governments will have authority over the zoning to allow growers, processors or dispensaries to operate within the jurisdictions.
The sales tax on marijuana will be 9%. The Maryland general fund will receive 50% of that revenue, 35% will be put in the community reinvestment and repair fund which will revitalize communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, the remaining 9% is split into three categories, a small business fund, health care and law enforcement and finally 5%, of that 9%, goes back to the counties.
“There was a fight over this,” Hershey said. “If it reached $1 billion in sales, 5% of the 9% would mean that each of the 24 counties would essentially get $174,000, which is nothing. And that money won’t be divided evenly by 24, it will be divided by the amount of sales in that county.”
The legislation does not affect businesses with drug testing policies. It does, however, prevent the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop from being probable cause to search the vehicle.
There were two audience questions during the session. The first asked about available government funding streams for businesses.
Jacobs said the District 36 representatives were split 2-2 on this bill which establishes a grants for businesses.
Jacobs said he voted for the bill because of the possibility of attracting a company to this area that may be able to utilize the funds and further their business or infrastructure.
Ghrist said he voted against the bill as he anticipates it would create a serious fiscal problem in fiscal year 2027 and there are already programs available to businesses. He said he thought the best this government could do for businesses was lower taxes and regulations.
During the 2023 legislative session, the General Assembly also voted to codify the Kent County Student Member of the Board as a legal member of that board, something the school system requested.
Hershey said when that bill was presented, some of the requirements of that student to serve on the board included that they had to be in 11th or 12th grade at Kent County High School.
“One of the members of the committee (asked) ‘why are you restricting it to only Kent County High School?’ I said ‘unfortunately this is why some of you are so out of touch with what we deal with here on the Eastern Shore, but there is only one high school in Kent County.’ They were not aware of that,” he said and was met with laughter from the audience.
The final question was related to elections and mail in ballots.
Hershey said a recent piece of legislation allowed for the early counting of ballots.
“What people did not like was ballots being counted days and days after the election and it seemingly changing, well it did change the outcomes from what we had on election night in many cases. So I think people do want to see that early counting to make sure that we do (see results) more in line with election night,” he said.
Hershey said if someone requests a mail-in ballot, they are subsequently on a list to receive mail-in ballots every time there is an election. He said that was a concern because the more live ballots there are out there, the more opportunities for voter fraud.
He said also said that there is no verification that ballots are signed by the person whose name is on them.
“Our side of the aisle needs to embrace the mail-in ballot,” Hershey said, adding that Democrats “are better at [canvassing and collecting ballots] it.”
