GRASONVILLE — Police seized over 500 grams of cocaine and more than $20,000 from the home of Donald Handy, 70, on Grasonville Cemetery Road early the morning of Feb. 2.
According to Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann, the knock and announce search warrant was executed by forcible entry after they knocked and no one answered. Members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force assisted by the Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. team, members of the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, a uniformed deputy from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff and uniformed officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police assisted with the arrest.
The address was the primary residence of Handy and he was home when the warrant was served, said police.
Officers seized 569.1 grams (20.3 ounces) of powdered cocaine, $20,171.00 in U.S. currency, a 2007 Cadillac Escalade, 1997 Honda Accord, 1989 Chevrolet truck, working digital scales, packaging materials and drug cutting agents.
Handy was seen by the District Court commissioner and held without bond pending trial.
In 2018, Handy received a 14-year sentence for the possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute. He was released on parole in 2020. Handy already had a previous criminal history for drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, firearms possession and assault before the charges in 2018.
Of Thursday’s arrest, said Hofmann, “This is another great example of agencies working together and tips from the community eliminating a person that is selling drugs. We will continue to always make our community safe by promising to eliminate these dealers.”
