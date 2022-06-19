CENTREVILLE — The Gunston School celebrated its 111th commencement June 11, honoring the class of 2022 with a waterfront ceremony overlooking the Corsica River, as family and friends looked on. The procession began with bagpiper Robert Wallace, followed by school faculty and staff, and then the graduating seniors.
Head of School John Lewis introduced commencement speaker, Kristen Greenaway, President of the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) in St. Michaels. Under her leadership, CBMM has seen a healthy increase in attendance through the presentation of increasingly innovative exhibitions, and expanded education and shipyard programming, as well as being awarded a grant of $5M from the State of Maryland to build a new Maryland Dove for Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. Additionally, Greenaway was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the National Maritime Historical Society in April of 2022.
“As each of you moves forward into the next phases of your life,” Greenaway said, “you will encounter incredible opportunities to explore and chart your own pathways. Some of you may have clear and focused journeys, while others may catch a strong breeze and head for new waters. Look for opportunity in whatever form it presents itself to you. And as you do that, I have three pieces of advice for you to carry forward: Have courage to take risks and make decisions; Be mindful, useful, kind, and show empathy for others; and Build the world you want to live in.”
Lewis and Gunston’s Vice Chair and Treasurer of the Board Joe Janney, P ’21 presented each graduate with their diploma, individually handcrafted by faculty member Michael Kaylor on an antique letterpress.
This year’s senior class had a successful college admission season and worked hard to earn $7.8 million dollars in merit scholarships. The graduates honors were presented to them the day before on June 10 during the school’s Green & White ceremony, which featured the valedictorian address, personalized comments about every senior, academic department awards, special named awards, and recognition from the greater community, as well as the much-anticipated announcement of the Green & White Cup.
Lewis began the previous day’s awards ceremony with thank you’s and one very special one in particular to the parents out in the crowd. “You’ve been extraordinary partners with us through some of the most difficult years in recent memory. This is a group of young people who possess a high level of responsibility, character, and independence. Their future is bright, and they wouldn’t be here without you.”
And to the class of 2022 Lewis said, “As a class, you’ve amassed as impressive an academic, extracurricular, social service, and athletic resume of any class in the history of Gunston — that’s not hyperbole — and you’ve done so with grace, fortitude, and fun. You’ve also pulled together impressively as a community of classmates, and thanks to you, I finish this year deeply optimistic, because class of 2022 — I know that your learning and leadership has just begun.”
This year’s valedictorian honor, the Samuel
